advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Instagram Star Murad Osmann Says “Follow Me To” Beringer Vineyards

The photographer’s wife leads him by the hand through the Napa Valley vineyard and other evocative U.S. locations.

By Louise Jack2 minute Read

Instagram star Murad Osmann, whose “Follow me to” photo series has 3.4 million followers has shot an ad campaign for Napa Valley winery Beringer Vineyards.

advertisement
advertisement

The “Better Beckons” campaign follows the same photo style Osman is famed for, with his wife Natalya pulling him by the hand towards beautiful and interesting locations.

The “Follow me to” series began in 2012 and was reportedly sparked by Osmann’s wife Natalya Zakharova’s impatience with her photographer beau, who was constantly stopping to take pictures on their travels. The often-dreamlike shots have involved Mrs Osmann wearing increasingly opulent and location-specific outfits all over the world. Her face is never seen as she reaches behind to her partner, pulling him towards exotic destinations. Their engagement was announced in a photo, which shows a ring being proffered to her outstretched hand. The Moscow-based couple were married in June in a lavish ceremony, and of course the bride led the groom down the aisle.

The “Better Beckons” series for the Treasury Wine Estates-owned brand sees the couple visit The Rhine House at Beringer Vineyards, the Golden Gate Bridge, Fire Island Lighthouse, as well as a yacht, and rooftop in New York City. An accompanying film shows just what lengths the Osmanns have to go to in order to create the perfect shot.

Ben James, executive creative director at agency JWT New York, who, along with head of art Aaron Padin, led the campaign, says that they arrived at the Better Beckons positioning because of Beringer’s history. Two brothers, Jacob and Frederick Beringer, founded the winery in 1876 after moving from Germany in the belief that great wine could be made in the Napa Valley.

“That’s really a story of American optimism,” says James. “They went all through Prohibition, they’re the ones who invited Hollywood to Napa Valley, they’re the ones that made Napa Valley and going there a thing. They’ve always been about better. That’s why we landed it at ‘Better Beckons.’ Beringer wanted to explain that’s what they’ve always been about.”

Explaining the collaboration with Osmann, James says, “We had been fans of Murad’s work and the way he and Natalya invite you into those worlds, it’s a really natural fit.”

advertisement

Padin says that it was essential to actually work with Osmann rather than try to recreate his style. “When you’re dealing with a main guy, an Instagram star like Murad, so many people would try to lift or replicate what he does,” says Padin. “But it was very important for us to actually use him. He’s an authentic person about what he does and so is Beringer, so we wanted to make that merger happen.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Louise Jack is a London-based journalist, writer and editor with a background in advertising and marketing. She has written for several titles including Marketing Week, Campaign and The Independent.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life