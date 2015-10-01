Today in Tabs: Tyrangiel of Rohan Departs For The Riddermark

THE HOPEFUL FUTURE IN WHICH SELF-DRIVING CARS FERRY LONG-DEAD PASSENGERS ALONG THE COMMUTES THEY KNEW IN LIFE.

Today in Tabs is a raccoon that’s too drunk to start your car. Also a hoax. Everything is a hoax. You are a hoax. Look around you: all of that is a hoax. Your children are hoaxes. It’s ok to love them still, but you should know they are not real. This hoax is brought to you by Fast Company, TinyLetter, and ugh, Rusty. If you go, I will surely die.