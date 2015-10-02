From Becoming A Genius To Going Sugar-Free: September’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned what happens to a brain in sugar withdrawal, how frequent business travel can harm your health, and why intelligence isn’t as fixed as we once thought.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of September.

It turns out sugar can do as much harm to our brains as it can to our waistlines–and it’s everywhere, from sandwich bread to the condiments you put on it. Neurologically speaking, refined sugar has even proved more addictive than cocaine. This month we learned what happens to your brain when you cut it out of your diet.

In the two years the staff at online photo editor Picnik spent under Google’s auspices before relaunching independently, they picked up a thing or two from the tech giant. This month, Picnik–now PicMonkey–CMO Lisa Conquergood shared a few Google-based workflow and productivity tips.

Like it or not, most of us have average IQs. But researchers are discovering there’s a difference between IQ scores and intelligence itself, which is actually more malleable than you might think. Here’s what you can do to make yourself smarter.

You know that friend who’s always posting Instagram photos of the cherry blossoms in Tokyo and the Champs-Élysées in the rain? It might look glamorous, but a recent review of 15 years of major studies on “hypermobility” shows how traveling for work too often can take a serious toll on our health.

Most of us know firsthand that a good or bad morning can set the tone for the rest of our waking hours. But what makes a great morning routine for one person is a terrible start to someone else’s day. This roundup of morning revamps offers something for everybody.