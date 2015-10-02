This Time-Lapse Video Brings You The Purest Possible Vision Of a Child’s Imagination

The last time the world received a significant remix of the Willy Wonka anthem, “Pure Imagination,” it was not a happy occasion. A heart-tugging version of the already whimsical song, arranged by Fiona Apple, scored an ad for Chipotle involving a sad scarecrow and factory farming. It was an epic bummer, if visually dazzling for a Chipotle ad. The latest take on the song, an EDM version, is the most appropriate tune imaginable for the video it appears in–a total celebration of a child’s imagination.

The simply titled “Imagination” is a kaleidoscopic visual mashup of all the iconography the average child absorbs, but presented in a way that seems to channel how a child actually thinks and dreams. Ceated by Marc Donahue and Roth Rind of Perma Grin Films, it’s a live-action stop-motion time-lapse that incorporates elements of Willy Wonka, Where The Wild Things Are, Super Mario, and Legos to form something completely it own.

In the video, a full grown man wearing an afro wig and out fits that switch with the quickness of a strobe light lies down in bed when he emerges from it, he’s a boy. Not only that, he’s also free from the confines of gravity and traditional laws of physics, fiction, or multidimensionality. The sheer inventiveness of the video is breathtaking, as is the breadth of work that must have gone into it over a reported year and a half of production. Something is always whirring or whizzing past, in the foreground and the background, making the video ripe for multiple viewings. (don’t let the 8-minute designation fool you; it’s four minutes of video and the rest is credits.)

If nothing else, “Imagination” suggests that maybe pop culture doesn’t limit imagination but gives it a launching pad. (On which they imagine a rocket flying into some kind of zany adventure adults literally cannot imagine.)

Watch a making of video below:

[via Visual News]