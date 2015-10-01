Dove Tells Teen Girls That The Grass Is Always Greener In A New Campaign

Dove’s spent the last few years challenging women on their insecurities and creating uplifting videos designed to encourage them to have more confidence and to feel better about their bodies. In the brand’s newest ad, they go right for the people on the front line of the war on a woman’s sense of self-worth: teen girls.

Being a teen is hard for a whole lot of reasons, but one of the toughest ones is that it’s too easy to be convinced that all of your insecurities are 100% accurate. Adolescence is a time of watching your body develop into something you only have limited control over–you can’t make yourself taller, or your hair straighter–and with that, inevitably, comes disappointments that grow into full-blown insecurities.

In the new spot, by agency Evidently, Dove cleverly edits footage of a variety of teenage girls as they each explain the things about their appearance they wish that they could change. It’s a poignant reminder of how the expectations for how people should look are inherently made-up and arbitrary–and that nobody actually feels like they look perfect.