If Your Favorite Movie Characters Had Side Jobs, It Might Look Like This

With great power comes great responsibility, as some dude said one time. There’s no way of remembering who exactly it was, and let’s not live in the past. Ideally, such power–or even superpowers–should be used for good and not evil. A new series, however, explores the possibility of superheroes and other movie characters using their power or talent for neither good nor evil but for everyday mundane services.

As designed by U.K.-based, um, door specialists, Aspire (everyone can be a content creator now!), the photos in the series examine other avenues a selection of your favorite characters might explore. In another universe, rather than saving or destroying the universe, Magneto might have a scrap metal collection service, and ET could use his telekinesis for telecommunications. The possibilities are as endless as there are superhero movies to draw from–enough to keep us all busy through at least 2020.

