Out Of Office With Tech Entrepreneur Greg Lowe

Greg Lowe–the tech entrepreneur and founder of video karaoke app SongBooth–is gearing up for a brand-new subscription business launching early next year. To do it, he relies on a schedule that’s equal parts work, meditation, and play.
But he didn’t always believe in routines. Here’s how he found one that works for him:
The Morning Ritual: I work out at 8 a.m. every morning. Last night I stayed out super late, so this morning was very, very hard. I do upper body, and I run two miles. Sometimes I do lower body, so it’s bench with the free weights and then running two miles either outside or on the treadmill at the gym in my house. I have a gym in my condo. After I do my workout, I check my emails while drinking my coffee. And then I do a social media check-in. I know a lot of people try to stay off social media, but I think it’s a great way to stay connected with friends, especially in busy New York. You can see what people are doing. You can highlight our good parts or bad parts of the day and share what we’ve been doing.
Dining Out: Usually after work, I try to go to new dinner spots and try new food. I just went to Rotisserie Georgette on the Upper East Side. It’s so good—they have rotisserie everything. I got to meet the owner, Georgette. She’s a very nice lady. New York is just full of so many new restaurants all the time. It’s like if you don’t try them, you’ll just get backed up. There’s Gato, Bobby Flay’s new spot. It’s great to talk about them, too. It’s a great conversational piece, when people are talking about new things in the city, to give them suggestions.
So I try to do new dinner spots, catch up with friends in real life. I think after social media, you still have to put in the effort to see your friends in person. It doesn’t always work, but that’s what my evenings are for, mostly. And some meditation.
On Meditation: I could go into all the chakra alignment and things of that nature, but really it’s just sitting in a quiet room and reflecting on my day, reflecting on the things I want to accomplish in the future–just having some still place to let things flow. I try to do that every day, unless I’m with friends staying out until 3 a.m. and feel like shit the next morning. My workout is my meditation in the morning. Running my two miles, it usually puts me in a motivational state. I feel motivated and ready to go, even though I’m exhausted. When you’re meditating, and you try to fight to keep things in perspective and also keep your mind from running, most of the time you try to experience a purple aura. And what that means is your eyes are closed and then everything around you starts to glow purple. And that’s usually a spot where I come up with my greatest concepts and ideas. It’s kind of weird to say, but you know it when you hit it. It doesn’t happen often. One morning while sitting on my balcony and meditating, I came up with the concept [for my new startup].
Golfing With Strahan: On the weekends, I like to catch up on my golf. Sometimes I go out to Hamilton, New Jersey. There’s a country club a few of my friends are part of. Michael Strahan is a good friend. We play golf on the weekends.
I try to play with my dog. I have a goldendoodle. His name is Sinclair, my little man. He is one year old. He’s a cutie tootie. He’s black, so people are always like, ‘A black goldendoodle?’
I’m reading a few new books now. One is The Prosperity Bible. It’s like a collection of books written by great people like Napoleon Hill, Benjamin Franklin, James Allen, Ernest Holmes, and a few others. It’s pretty thick, so I’m hoping I can get through it.
Collecting Experiences . . . And Shoes: I like shopping for shoes, any time I find a new designer that I love. Like right now, it’s Axel Arigato. They are very comfortable shoes. Any time I find a new shoe designer, I try to fill my friends in.
Traveling is one of my biggest hobbies. Just being able to see new parts of the world and experience new cultures is very important to me. I travel quite often. This year I’ve been to Spain, I’ve been to Brazil, I’ve been to Greece, I’ve been to Italy, Hawaii. I actually went to Kauai, and I got to see the Na Pali Coast in a helicopter. And, I tell you, it was probably the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.
Routines Versus Spontaneity : When you’re traveling, all the 8 a.m. workouts and all that, that just goes out the window. When you’re in another country, it’s kind of like you’re just flying by the seat of your pants. If you have meetings earlier in the day and want to see some of the city, it just depends on the day and the mood.
I used to hate routines. I used to try to stay out of a routine just because I felt like it kept me fresh. But over the years, I’ve realized that a routine can help you to manage your thought process and actually get more done in the day.