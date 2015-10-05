Out Of Office With Tech Entrepreneur Greg Lowe

But he didn’t always believe in routines. Here’s how he found one that works for him:

Greg Lowe

The Morning Ritual: I work out at 8 a.m. every morning. Last night I stayed out super late, so this morning was very, very hard. I do upper body, and I run two miles. Sometimes I do lower body, so it’s bench with the free weights and then running two miles either outside or on the treadmill at the gym in my house. I have a gym in my condo. After I do my workout, I check my emails while drinking my coffee. And then I do a social media check-in. I know a lot of people try to stay off social media, but I think it’s a great way to stay connected with friends, especially in busy New York. You can see what people are doing. You can highlight our good parts or bad parts of the day and share what we’ve been doing.

Dining Out: Usually after work, I try to go to new dinner spots and try new food. I just went to Rotisserie Georgette on the Upper East Side. It’s so good—they have rotisserie everything. I got to meet the owner, Georgette. She’s a very nice lady. New York is just full of so many new restaurants all the time. It’s like if you don’t try them, you’ll just get backed up. There’s Gato, Bobby Flay’s new spot. It’s great to talk about them, too. It’s a great conversational piece, when people are talking about new things in the city, to give them suggestions.

I used to hate routines. I used to try to stay out of a routine just because I felt like it kept me fresh. But over the years, I’ve realized that a routine can help you to manage your thought process and actually get more done in the day.

So I try to do new dinner spots, catch up with friends in real life. I think after social media, you still have to put in the effort to see your friends in person. It doesn’t always work, but that’s what my evenings are for, mostly. And some meditation.

On Meditation: I could go into all the chakra alignment and things of that nature, but really it’s just sitting in a quiet room and reflecting on my day, reflecting on the things I want to accomplish in the future–just having some still place to let things flow. I try to do that every day, unless I’m with friends staying out until 3 a.m. and feel like shit the next morning. My workout is my meditation in the morning. Running my two miles, it usually puts me in a motivational state. I feel motivated and ready to go, even though I’m exhausted. When you’re meditating, and you try to fight to keep things in perspective and also keep your mind from running, most of the time you try to experience a purple aura. And what that means is your eyes are closed and then everything around you starts to glow purple. And that’s usually a spot where I come up with my greatest concepts and ideas. It’s kind of weird to say, but you know it when you hit it. It doesn’t happen often. One morning while sitting on my balcony and meditating, I came up with the concept [for my new startup].

Golfing With Strahan: On the weekends, I like to catch up on my golf. Sometimes I go out to Hamilton, New Jersey. There’s a country club a few of my friends are part of. Michael Strahan is a good friend. We play golf on the weekends.