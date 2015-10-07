The Dinner Parties That Transformed One Curious Foodie Into A Mobile App Master

Will Turnage loves food. But he may love wielding data and technology to master cooking even more.

So for the last seven years, Turnage, senior vice president of technology for the R/GA advertising agency in New York, has been on a food app bender.

For one of Turnage’s early app projects, he looked close to home: to the dinner parties he and a friend, Mike Lee, founder of the supper club Studiofeast, enjoyed hosting. And the duo realized that planning one is difficult and time-consuming to manage. Everything from scaling recipes to accommodating guests’ food preferences to optimizing cooking steps to knowing when to start the apéritif was much more involved than a single busy person could handle on a Saturday afternoon.

All people were doing was scanning pages of cookbooks and putting them on a website. It wasn’t interactive at all.

That fact inspired Turnage and Lee to develop the algorithm behind the My Robotic Kitchen app, to make all of those planning decisions instantaneously. In 2012, Turnage and Lee threw a dinner party with the software and presented a demo of it at SXSW.

My Robotic Kitchen and Turnage’s other extracurricular food app projects have earned him the unofficial title of R/GA’s “food guy.” Now, Turnage consults on all of the food-related accounts, and not just in a technical capacity. “I had suddenly gained this reputation internally for a content area, and that cuts across all disciplines,” Turnage says.

Will Turnage

Not only has his outside work opened a lot of doors for Turnage at R/GA over the years, but his work at R/GA has helped him broaden his food hobbies as well. While R/GA has a diverse set of clients, the agency has at least one finger in the food space, mentoring connected kitchen startups and co-sponsoring food and technology events. “It sort of creates this happy, symbiotic feedback loop,” he says.

When Turnage first started at R/GA almost 10 years ago (“That’s like four lifetimes in the tech world”), he worked on the technical side of the Nokia account, when Nokia’s feature phones ruled what would become the smartphone market. His food obsession drove his early knowledge of the mobile market.