Fast Company Is Hiring A Senior Editor For News

Fast Company is looking for a newshound who is obsessed with technology, business, creativity, and innovation to run our daily news operation on fastcompany.com .

We already have a team of editors and writers who produce our small breaking news posts throughout the day. We are looking for a senior editor for news to not only oversee that department, but also assign and edit longer news articles throughout the week. Sometimes those news articles might be robust breaking news stories. Sometimes those articles might be “second thought” news stories or opinion pieces that use a story our breaking news team wrote as a jumping-off point. “Second thought” stories might be published a few hours, a few days, or even a week after the original breaking news item appeared on the site. We want an editor who often has a point of view on the news, and can help writers back up their own perspectives with solid reporting.

The senior editor for news will also be responsible for creating and implementing our live news strategies around specific events: the presidential debates, for example, or Apple announcements. We’re looking for someone who cares about creating intelligent content for both a news website and for other platforms, such as Facebook or Snapchat.

Speaking of social media: The ideal candidate is just as zealous about distributing their stories as they are about creating them. The senior editor for news will work directly with our editorial social media team, our syndication manager, and our homepage and newsletter editor. The senior editor for news will work with all of fastcompany.com’s staff reporters; the editor will also be expected to solicit contributions from freelance writers, when appropriate.

We are proud of the news department culture we have created–our team is thoughtful, hardworking, and cooperative. The ideal senior editor for news candidate shares those same characteristics.

Duties:

Manage our breaking news team and help shape our hourly reporting

Manage a small team of business and tech reporters and help them develop their beats; assign and edit several news-pegged articles a day. These articles may include, but are not limited to, breaking news and timely opinion pieces

Work in tandem with our social media team to source story ideas and distribute our articles, and to create original content for platforms beyond our own website

Oversee liveblogs and news-pegged live chats on and off the website

Maintain an editorial calendar and create detailed and enterprising strategies for upcoming news events–we need someone who stays 5 steps ahead of the news cycle, whenever that’s possible

Work with fellow senior editors, the editor of fastcompany.com, and the executive editor to shape Fast Company‘s ever-evolving digital news strategy.

Qualifications