What QuizUp The TV Version Means For The Future Of Game Shows

When QuizUp—the popular trivia game app from Iceland-based Plain Vanilla Games– announced yesterday it had signed a deal with NBC for a new TV game show premiering next spring, it may have come as a surprise.

Sure, the two-year-old game has garnered 75 million users and helped Plain Vanilla raise nearly $30 million to date. But most TV show companion apps launch after the series is established–not the other way around.

But the move makes perfect sense. Plain Vanilla founder and CEO Thor Fridriksson says he was inspired by Trivial Pursuit to create a modern version of the trivia game, and it’s a natural fit for TV. Plus, game shows are relatively cheap to produce, and they give QuizUp a chance to become part of a broader vernacular in pop culture.

“The notion of doing a game show, it wasn’t like someone thought of it in a eureka moment. It’s something that we’ve always thought about. If you have a popular trivia game, to take it to the big screen or take it to the TV is something that you think about,” Fridriksson told Fast Company.

Plain Vanilla founder and CEO Thor Fridriksson

There’s a long history of game-to-screen productions. The board game Clue became a 1985 film by the same name starring Tim Curry. Trivial Pursuit, Monopoly, and Scrabble were among the board games to become TV shows in the early ’90s. The popular game app HeadsUp–based on charades–originally debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and will soon become its own TV game show on HLN hosted by Loni Love.

Fridriksson says producers have been contacting him since the launch of the game in late 2013 to create a game show, but he was focused on growing the company. But a year ago, NBC came knocking, and instead of borrowing aspects of the game app, the network wanted to use the app in the show.

The TV version will keep its name and will feature in-studio contestants “battling” at-home users of the app in various categories for cash prizes.