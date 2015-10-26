How To Quit Your Job While On Maternity Leave

Those were famous last words that I uttered to my manager shortly before going on maternity leave with my second child. Like a good employee, I took pains to tie up as many loose ends as possible before I left; I didn’t want to be one of “those women” whose maternity leave is a burden to her colleagues.

I truly did intend to go back, but towards the end of leave, my husband and I realized that we had the means for me to try to work from home full time, which I felt it was the right choice for my family. I was excited but terrified; not just about how I’d do in my new role, but how the news would go over at work.

What was the best way to tell my employers I was leaving? I did some research and came away with conflicting, confusing information about the protocol of announcing that you’re leaving your job while on leave. Some sources said that it was my right to use my leave how I wanted but terrifyingly, I also read that in some states, employers have the right to ask their self-terminating employees to pay them back for their benefits. And many sources said that no matter what I did, I would be persona non grata with my employer. I wondered whether it would be smart to go back to work for a little while and then quit, but it seemed illogical, after starting my leave cleanly, to get back and become involved in projects, only to have to disentangle a second time.

Ultimately, by the time I fully decided I was going to quit, there were only a few weeks left of leave. A trusted friend advised that the most professional thing to do was to give my notice as soon as possible in order to give work the most time to list the job. In the meantime I felt like I was going to be sick if I didn’t just call my manager and get it over with. Then I vacillated over how to tell my manager, because I was worried about being told what a disappointment I was for quitting (I am annoyed with myself for this). Ultimately, I simply told my manager the truth.

I think I made the right call, but still the broad range of information about best practices when it comes to not going back to your old job made me wonder how HR managers see it. I spoke to four, and here was what they advised:

I wish this wasn’t the case, but because I intended to come back, when I went on leave I didn’t do a very good job learning exactly what my leave entailed, policy-wise, both in my state and at my employer.