Why Nest Wants Weave To Be The Language Of Your Connected Home

Nest, the Google-owned company that builds products for the connected home , has turned appliances even as mundane as thermostats and smoke alarms into beloved, sought-after Christmas gifts. Could it help do the same for other staples of the home: lightbulbs and door locks, air conditioners and coffee makers, ovens and refrigerators?

That’s the hope of a new program unveiled today as part of the company’s “Works with Nest” developer platform. As Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech giants race to own the home of the future, the winners will likely be the companies that manage to get others building for their ecosystems, much in the same way that third-party app makers helped iOS and Android mobile devices soar in popularity. The fact is, Nest is not likely to create its own, say, microwave or motorized window shades, so it has to rely on outside developers to build these kinds of products and integrate them with Nest. Today’s platform update, called Nest Weave, is designed to do just that, by not only streamlining the process for hardware makers to connect with Nest’s family of products, but also by streamlining that process for consumers too.

The promise of the connected home is that every household device will speak to one another, automating traditional domestic inefficiencies. Forget to turn off the heat before leaving for vacation? Nest’s Protect smoke alarms have embedded motion sensors, and if they determine no one’s home, they’ll send a signal to the Nest thermostat to turn down the temperature to conserve energy. The problem is that the vast majority of household appliances remain disconnected: Just look at any corner of your home or apartment, and you’ll probably come across a slew of devices built before smartphones or possibly even the Internet.

Why don’t these companies bring their products into the 21st century? Because it’s complicated, resource-intensive, and often outside their core competencies. GE or Whirlpool can afford to hire a team of engineers and designers to code a suite of apps, add Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities, and so forth, but that smaller company or Kickstarter startup?

Nest Weave offers developers a simplified way of making appliances “smart.”

“For companies who don’t want to have to build a cloud, build an app, or can’t even put Wi-Fi into their products—they’re stuck,” says Nest engineering VP Matt Rogers. Enter Nest Weave, which offers developers a simplified way of making their appliances “smart.” Rather than have to build out their own infrastructure, developers can rely on Nest’s; by embedding Weave, a light-weight protocol, into their products, they can essentially let Nest handle the heavy lifting.