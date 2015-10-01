This Twee Eyewear Company Goes Full Wes Anderson In Its New Ad

Say what you will about Wes Anderson–his work may be deliberately affected and maddeningly twee, but he’s a keen visual stylist, with a distinctive eye for filmmaking that’s instantly recognizable. Love or hate his characters and his settings, you can’t argue that Anderson has created a visual palette so well-defined that one need only see symmetrical framing, pastel colors, vintage sans-serif fonts, and stylishly-appointed sets to know that it’s either Wes Anderson or a Wes Anderson parody.

The new spot from the DC-based Georgetown Optician–a shop whose eyewear wouldn’t be out of place on a Tenenbaum or a student at the Rushmore Academy–is all about that Wes Anderson look, both visually and in tone. While a long, expository breakdown of the optical travails of its collection of throwaway characters is so Anderson-y it hurts, it’s fascinating to watch the 2:30 minute video created for the company by DesignArmy and recognize that, because it’s aping Anderson’s style so effectively, even though it’s just a parody, it can’t help but to also be visually compelling. Wes Anderson parodies are so common as to grow tiresome, but it’s worth noting that even as the interminably quirky characters get tossed off in all of them, the visual look ends up being as immaculate as the real thing. In the future, presumably, everyone will have a Wes Anderson parody on deck.