Today in Tabs: Watch Out! It’s Micropig

In other rich person mistakes, Blake Lively is closing her artisanal sauces for the wealthy “shoppable lifestyle” Preserve. I wonder what happened with those warm hoodies though? Well, whatever! Cold children everywhere will be thrilled to hear she’s already threatening us with a new project.

Sarah Jeong is covering the hacking trial of alleged journalist Matthew Keys, who is charged with giving a login for the L.A. Times’s CMS to Anonymous, along with other criminal dumbassery. “The defense will be taking special care to explain chan culture,” so this trial should provide some excellent transcripts.

Read Choire’s Eater profile of “Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten even if you don’t know who that is, or care.

The “swarm” Google News alert was popping yesterday! In Irvine, CA, a pickup truck crashed into a light pole full of bees (as all light poles are). The bees then swarmed would-be rescuers in a noble but ultimately counterproductive effort to help. In Oklahoma, a bee truck overturned, and the swarm partly covered a police patrol car. In Arizona, a swarm of bees killed a dog, which is unusually jerky behavior for bees, but, you know, Arizona right? And this is not about swarms but while we’re here, how about a Google Deep Dream makeup tutorial that will leave you yearning for the sweet sting of death?

London’s awful new Jack the Ripper Museum put the “offensive” back in “P.R. offensive.” Micropig, micropig, we tweaked your genes so you can’t get big. Take Way Too Hot. What are content creators worth? Rich person is furious that his automobile purchase wasn’t celebrated more obsequiously. 10 people put on glasses. You won’t believe what happened next. Terrorist traitor, or American hero? HLN brings on Jon Hendren to defend NSA whistleblower Edward Scissorhands. And finally, what genius at Atlas Obscura called this a pun map instead of a comic projection?

