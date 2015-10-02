Fast Company Is Hiring A Startups Reporter

Fast Company is looking for a reporter to cover startups for fastcompany.com .

We’re looking for someone obsessed with innovative companies, and the people who make those companies faster, more creative, and better able to keep up with an ever-changing business landscape. This reporter will be responsible, in particular, for covering startups–we’re looking for the most innovative new companies in the world.

Duties:

Publish 3-5 original, mid-size, news-pegged stories on fastcompany.com each week

Contribute to breaking news coverage on fastcompany.com

Contribute 1-2 large feature stories to fastcompany.com per year

Use your already robust social media accounts to source story ideas and distribute your articles

This Job Is Right For You If:

You have previous experience as a business or technology reporter at a business or technology publication or in the business or technology section of a major news organization.

You are an engaging and highly accurate writer

You never miss a deadline–even a short one

You have more ideas for stories than you’ll ever have time to write

You’re comfortable writing in many different formats and open to experimenting on new and emerging platforms

You enjoy working in a newsroom environment

You are an independent self-starter, but you also enjoy collaborating with others

As a reporter, you find the journey to success–and all the problem-solving that occurs along the way–just as fascinating as the end result

This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This position is based in New York City or San Francisco only. EOE.

To apply, please email a C.V. and links to articles you have written to Anjali Mullany: anjali at fastcompany dot com.