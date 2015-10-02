Fast Company Is Hiring A Startups Reporter

Fast Company is looking for a reporter to cover startups for fastcompany.com.
We’re looking for someone obsessed with innovative companies, and the people who make those companies faster, more creative, and better able to keep up with an ever-changing business landscape. This reporter will be responsible, in particular, for covering startups–we’re looking for the most innovative new companies in the world.
Duties:
- Publish 3-5 original, mid-size, news-pegged stories on fastcompany.com each week
- Contribute to breaking news coverage on fastcompany.com
- Contribute 1-2 large feature stories to fastcompany.com per year
- Use your already robust social media accounts to source story ideas and distribute your articles
This Job Is Right For You If:
- You have previous experience as a business or technology reporter at a business or technology publication or in the business or technology section of a major news organization.
- You are an engaging and highly accurate writer
- You never miss a deadline–even a short one
- You have more ideas for stories than you’ll ever have time to write
- You’re comfortable writing in many different formats and open to experimenting on new and emerging platforms
- You enjoy working in a newsroom environment
- You are an independent self-starter, but you also enjoy collaborating with others
- As a reporter, you find the journey to success–and all the problem-solving that occurs along the way–just as fascinating as the end result
This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This position is based in New York City or San Francisco only. EOE.
To apply, please email a C.V. and links to articles you have written to Anjali Mullany: anjali at fastcompany dot com.