Vine Stars Take Aim At Big Tobacco With New Truth Initiative Campaign

We’ve seen them work for Sony , Hanes , and HP , and the evolution of Vine stars into mainstream marketers continues. This time, Logan Paul , Christian DelGrosso , Allicattt , and Jerry Purpdrank have teamed up with Truth Initiative to use their 15-second storytelling skills in the fight against Big Tobacco.

Behind the scenes with Christian DelGrosso

Truth Initiative and agency 72andSunny invited the Viners to codirect each spot with director Jason Farrand, using social-media-speak to debunk popular myths surrounding social smoking. It’s the latest incarnation of the anti-tobacco organization’s goal of ending tobacco use among young people for good. Since the first Truth ads began running 15 years ago, the teen smoking rate has plummeted from 23% to just 8% today.

Jerry Purpdrank

The videos will debut on TV during the season finale of Fear the Walking Dead on October 4 and the premiere of The Walking Dead on October 11.