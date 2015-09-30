advertisement
Ralph Lauren Steps Down As CEO

By Meg Miller1 minute Read

Ralph Lauren is stepping down as CEO of his eponymous company, and Stefan Larsson, the man credited for turning around Old Navy and H&M, is stepping in, according to the New York Times.

Stephan LarssonPhoto: via Gap Inc.

The move signals an effort by Ralph Lauren to stay relevant in a rapidly changing retail environment. Recently, the brand has experienced slumping sales and stock has fallen about 43% so far this year.

“The company has to change,” Lauren tells the Wall Street Journal. “It’s a public company and we have a responsibility to have the right leadership.” Lauren will stay on as executive chairman and chief creative officer.

After 15 years at H&M and three years as president of Old Navy, where he led the company to an impressive revival, Larsson certainly has the track record for a turnaround. How Larsson’s mass-market retail philosophy will jive with a brand that has been routed in the promise of luxury, however, remains to be seen.

