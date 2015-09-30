A Comprehensive Look At Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Body Part In All His Films

Everybody has the right to keep his or her desires a secret. Let’s all take a moment to thank our personal higher powers for that fact–knowing what all of your friends and coworkers were, uh, into would be a total nightmare. However, working in the medium of film means that there is a very good chance one’s proclivities will bleed over into the work itself in the most public way possible. Quentin Tarantino has been doing that ever since he first got a toehold in the industry.

Let’s cut to the chase: Tarantino has a Paul Bunyan’s bunion-size thing for feet. Women’s feet, specifically. It’s been well documented in tabloids that Co.Create will not link to, but which are highly Googleable. More important to our purposes here, though, it’s self-evident in the frequency with which Tarantino’s camera lingers on the soles and arches of his characters, as he plumbs the depths of their souls through roller-coaster character arcs.

In a new video put together by director and editor Pablo Maestres, all of the many erotically charged podiatric moments from the Tarantino canon are available to peruse. Depending on your tolerance for toes, getting through the whole video is no small feat.

Watch the full Quentin Tarantino’s Foot Fetish below: