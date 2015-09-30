Twitter’s Buy Button Makes It Easier Than Ever To Shop From A Tweet

The next time you spot a pair of rad sneakers or a handmade iPhone case on Twitter, it may be dangerously easy to have it shipped to your door. That’s because more tweets will be affixed with a “Buy” button, thanks to new partnerships Twitter is announcing today.

Starting today, any merchant using Shopify, Bigcommerce, or Demandware will be able to add the “Buy” button to tweets. The integrations will make Twitter’s native e-commerce feature–which the company started testing just over a year ago–available to millions of merchants.

Twitter is already a place where people discover things to purchase (who hasn’t seen a tweet with the word “WANT” or “NEED” in all caps above a photo of some coveted product?). But the aim of its e-commerce initiative is to make the process as simple possible: What if you could click the “buy” button and enter your payment information without ever leaving Twitter? That’s where the service is headed with this feature.

Today’s news is an extension of a larger trend among social networks to try and turn their services into virtual retail outlets. Pinterest and Facebook also have integrated buy buttons that let you purchase things from within the service. In fact, with today’s announcement, Shopify is eager to boast that they’re the first e-commerce tool to be integrated with all three social networks.

Slowly but surely, the web and mobile apps are becoming one giant virtual shopping mall. In her annual report on the biggest Internet trends of the year, Mary Meeker predicted the proliferation of “buy buttons” that we’re now starting to see.

As social networks move further in this direction, expect to see many more opportunities to make almost instantaneous impulse purchases around the web.