The Top 10 Cities For Millennial Entrepreneurs

Millennials may be the most studied generation in history, caught in the confluence of the technology they actively use and the creation of data from all that activity. As analysts slice and dice terabytes of information on millennials, one theme has emerged: contradiction.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, millennials are optimistic (despite events like 9/11 and the great recession that have punctuated their lives), they’re caring and community-oriented despite the copious use of a solitary activity such as social media, and they’re eager entrepreneurs, even when they’re often laden with college debt that has forced them to continue living at home after graduation.

The most recent index from the Kauffman Foundation found that 24.7% of all entrepreneurs were 20 to 34 years old, and those with college degrees were starting businesses in unprecedented numbers.

So where, exactly, are they starting all these businesses?

Thumbtack, an online marketplace that matches service providers with consumers, recently released the results of a survey that analyzed responses from 18,000 small business owners nationwide. The respondents answered questions about the friendliness of local tax laws, licensing rules, and the regulatory environment, as well as opportunities for training and networking in their area.

Thumbtack’s Small Business Friendliness Survey used their responses to rank the top cities for millennial entrepreneurs.

