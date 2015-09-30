A New Danish Travel Campaign Wants You To Make A Baby For Your Mom

When you get to a certain age, your parents may start to get a bit anxious to become grandparents. This can lead to subtle hints or outright badgering about when you’ll get around to extending the family bloodline. Now a Danish travel company has created a site that allows aspiring grandparents to get actively involved in the process.

Travel agency brand Spies Travel and agency Robert/Boisin & Like-Minded have launched “Do It for Mom” to promote active holidays. The brand says that studies show couples that sweat together have more sex, and 51% of people have more sex on a sunny holiday, so combining the two will lead to more sex and therefore more babies. To help potential grandmothers, the brand developed the Spies Parent Purchase, where they can prepay for active holidays for their children and in-laws in order to make the magic happen. The site includes a series of six exercises that will “lead to more and better sex,” with names like The Pump, The Crane, and The Magnet.

The campaign is an extension of last year’s “Do It for Denmark” campaign that bemoaned the country’s low birth rate and offered an ovulation discount to anyone who wants to go on a romantic city break and get pregnant.