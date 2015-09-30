This U.S. Map Reveals Each State’s Top Political Google Searches

It became unavoidably apparent in the 2000 presidential election that America is conclusively divided into red states and blue states. (Thank you, Tim Russert, for coining this addictively quotable phraseology.) What if the division were broken down even further, though, into specific political concerns with which each state is most consumed? In the data-powered present, such a feat is not only impossible but inevitable–even if we neglect to assign color coordinates based on the results.

The map, created by national real estate research site Estately, reveals which topics each state Googled more than any other state over the past 12 months. Estately ran hundreds of political-related search topics through Google Trends to crunch the data for this visualization, using candidate and politician names, current events, controversial topics, and other various political terms to get to the heart of what’s on America’s governmental mind.

The results are surprising in spots–Washington still hella fascinated with Dick Cheney–and exactly what you’d imagine in others–Florida is obsessed with Obamacare. California is all about Planned Parenthood, while Texas is far more concerned about that Planned Parenthood video. Who knew? Not mentioned anywhere: Benghazi (cc: Fox News).

Have a look at the full list below: