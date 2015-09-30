advertisement
This U.S. Map Reveals Each State’s Top Political Google Searches

California is all about Planned Parenthood, while Texas is far more concerned about that Planned Parenthood video. Who knew?

Florida & Georgia’s top Google searches involve “Obama” [Photo: Pete Souza, White House]
By Joe Berkowitz

It became unavoidably apparent in the 2000 presidential election that America is conclusively divided into red states and blue states. (Thank you, Tim Russert, for coining this addictively quotable phraseology.) What if the division were broken down even further, though, into specific political concerns with which each state is most consumed? In the data-powered present, such a feat is not only impossible but inevitable–even if we neglect to assign color coordinates based on the results.

The map, created by national real estate research site Estately, reveals which topics each state Googled more than any other state over the past 12 months. Estately ran hundreds of political-related search topics through Google Trends to crunch the data for this visualization, using candidate and politician names, current events, controversial topics, and other various political terms to get to the heart of what’s on America’s governmental mind.

The results are surprising in spots–Washington still hella fascinated with Dick Cheney–and exactly what you’d imagine in others–Florida is obsessed with Obamacare. California is all about Planned Parenthood, while Texas is far more concerned about that Planned Parenthood video. Who knew? Not mentioned anywhere: Benghazi (cc: Fox News).

Have a look at the full list below:

  1. ALABAMA: same-sex marriage (tie w/ Nebraska), Veterans Benefits Administration, FOX News Channel, Elisabeth Hasselbeck
  2. ALASKA: U.S. Senate, Environmental Protection Agency, Drudge Report
  3. ARIZONA: Mexico-U.S. border, 2nd Amendment, Bill O’Reilly, Benghazi attack, FEMA camps
  4. ARKANSAS: ISIS, Department of Homeland Security
  5. CALIFORNIA: welfare state, Planned Parenthood, deportation, Green Party, Michelle Malkin, sustainable energy, petition, mandatory sentencing
  6. COLORADO: political correctness, fracking, Libertarian Party, Department of the Interior, Citizens United v. FEC, renewable energy, Constitutional Amendment (tie w/ Missouri)
  7. CONNECTICUT: illegal immigration, Iraq War (tie w/ Kansas), 4th Amendment, National Review, CNBC, economic inequality, global warming (tie w/ Maine), recession, Iran deal
  8. DELAWARE: AARP, Department of Education, charter school
  9. FLORIDA: Obamacare, Medicare, Internal Revenue Service, Charles Krauthammer, voter registration
  10. GEORGIA: Obama meme, redistricting, states’ rights
  11. HAWAII: GI Bill
  12. IDAHO: gun control, Department of Labor, Infowars, nuclear power
  13. ILLINOIS: minimum wage increase, budget deficit, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, Defense of Marriage Act
  14. INDIANA: communism, poverty threshold, 1st Amendment, Rush Limbaugh, freedom of religion, Roe v. Wade, U.S. Declaration of Independence, government spending, anti-abortion movements, monarchy, John F. Kennedy Assassination
  15. IOWA: Republican Party, veto, libertarianism, political cartoons, wind energy
  16. KANSAS: amnesty, Iraq War (tie w/ Connecticut), liberalism, Brown v. Board of Education
  17. KENTUCKY: Kim Davis
  18. LOUISIANA: SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), food stamps, political campaign, U.S. Department of the Treasury
  19. MAINE: socialism, autism, referendum, global warming (tie w/ Connecticut)
  20. MARYLAND: Edward Snowden, U.S. National Security Administration, executive order, Social Security, affirmative action, U.S. Congress, No Child Left Behind Act, Center for Disease Control, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, poverty line, gerrymandering, Ronald Reagan, Iran nuclear program, Iran nuclear deal, government shutdown, Ben Carson, Voting Rights Act of 1965, State Department, The Daily Caller, Vox, CNN, “Morning Joe” TV show, lobbying, advocacy group, Politico, government jobs, House of Cards, family values, foreign policy, fiscal policy
  21. MASSACHUSETTS: prison reform, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Clarence Thomas, war in Afghanistan, The Atlantic, financial crisis 2007-2008, women’s rights, civil disobedience, political science
  22. MICHIGAN: 6th Amendment
  23. MINNESOTA: black lives matter, property tax
  24. MISSISSIPPI: U.S. Supreme Court, Medicaid, Common Core
  25. MISSOURI: constitutional amendment (tie w/ Colorado), Social Security Administration, tax evasion
  26. MONTANA: Department of Justice, Alex Jones, FEMA
  27. NEBRASKA: Keystone Pipeline, same-sex marriage (tie w/ Alabama), Department of Health and Human Services, capital punishment
  28. NEVADA: welfare, universal health care
  29. NEW HAMPSHIRE: Hilary Clinton, Carly Fiorina, Breitbart, RealClearPolitics
  30. NEW JERSEY: immigration reform, Syria civil war, “The Mark Levin Show” radio show, Fareed Zakaria, H1-B Visa
  31. NEW MEXICO: 14th Amendment, Department of Energy
  32. NEW YORK: Donald Trump, LGBT rights, immigration, Amnesty International, Karl Marx, George Soros, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, T.A.R.P (Troubled Asset Relief Program), The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Beast, Al Jazeera America, political asylum
  33. NORTH CAROLINA: Voting Rights Act, 13th Amendment, Articles of Confederation, direct democracy
  34. NORTH DAKOTA: voting, hydraulic fracturing, U.S. Department of Transportation
  35. OHIO: Tea Party, dictatorship, standardized testing, income tax, 18th Amendment, 19th Amendment, federal minimum wage
  36. OKLAHOMA: there were no searches in which Oklahoma was the highest ranked
  37. OREGON: anarchism (tie w/ Washington state), politics (tie w/ Virginia), Syria, United Nations, Iran, human rights, G7, globalization
  38. PENNSYLVANIA: great recession, Newt Gingrich, primary election, WhiteHouse.gov, military budget
  39. RHODE ISLAND: tax, MSNBC, fundraising (tie w/ West Virginia)
  40. SOUTH CAROLINA: Magna Carta (tie w/ Utah), Confederate flag, “Fox & Friends” TV show
  41. SOUTH DAKOTA: U.S. Department of Agriculture
  42. TENNESSEE: Justice John Roberts, separation of church and state
  43. TEXAS: U.S. Bill of Rights, socialism, Planned Parenthood video, capitalism, private prison, filibuster, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, 3rd Amendment, 5th Amendment, 7th Amendment, 15th Amendment, deregulation, Jade Helm, theocracy, political corruption, Ted Cruz
  44. UTAH: Magna Carta (tie w/ South Carolina), U.S. Department of Commerce, Sean Hannity, Glen Beck, The Blaze, net neutrality
  45. VERMONT: vaccine, poverty, “The Daily Show” TV show, The Huffington Post, climate change, Bernie Sanders
  46. VIRGINIA: politics (tie w/ Oregon), The Heritage Foundation, diplomacy
  47. WASHINGTON: anarchism (tie w/ Oregon), initiative, Dick Cheney, minimum wage, Salon, Chris Matthews, Rachel Maddow, right to keep and bear arms
  48. WEST VIRGINIA: legality of cannabis, Democratic Party, Social Security disability insurance, National Rifle Association, U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Bureau of Investigation
  49. WISCONSIN: register to vote, political action committee, Koch brothers, Daily Kos
  50. WYOMING: U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Constitution, Chamber of Commerce
