Get Warm Or Die Trying In This New Virtual Reality Survival Game

You’re standing in the middle of an intense white-out snowstorm. You need to find shelter in five minutes or you’ll freeze to death. There are tools and other items to help you get warm, but the longer you take to find them, the more your body freezes, the slower you move, the tougher it gets. And the storm is only getting worse.

Storm is a new virtual reality game created with Unreal Engine by production company Unit9 and directed by Anrick Bregman. On its site, the company says the idea combines the growing gaming subgenre of survival horror with an indie gaming philosophy of not being all marines and guns, and an alt-games philosophy of not being traditionally violent in nature.

The project developers were aiming for an experience that straddles the line between film and gaming. In a statement, the development team said, “We wanted to make something that doesn’t live clearly in either the film world or the games world. You can walk around this environment for five minutes and just enjoy the craziness of the weather–something you never hope to enjoy in real life–but because it’s in VR it’s safe. So if you like films, it can be a film. But it’s also a game. . . . We’ve fused the two.”

This is the first in a series of VR games Unit9 is planning that will explore extremes in nature.