What The U.K.’s Former First Lady Can Teach You About Mentoring

As an international human-rights barrister, Cherie Blair has traveled around the world and met women in impoverished areas. Many had business ideas but lacked the resources and assistance necessary to get them off the ground. She always thought there had to be a better way to help them than the ubiquitous two- or three-day conference.

“I wanted to do something that used technology and targeted a particular group of women who were not the poorest of the poor, but who had businesses that were employing other people,” she says. If she could help those business owners succeed, not only would each woman and her family have a better life, but she would also be able to employ others and encourage the economic development of her region and country.

It was an ambitious goal, but Blair is no stranger to tackling big challenges. She came from humble beginnings, raised by her single mother and her grandmother, each of whom had only attended school until age 14. Having made the journey from her modest Liverpool home to accomplished professional and resident of 10 Downing Street, she was determined to use her experience and considerable platform to help other women achieve success.

In 2008, she created the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, based in London. Programs focus on helping women achieve financial success so they have more options and are able to contribute economically to their families and communities. To help them launch and grow their businesses, the foundation provides support in four key areas: business skills, technology, networks, and access to capital.

One of the foundation’s programs, the Mentoring Women in Business Programme, pairs aspiring and current women entrepreneurs around the world with seasoned mentors. Using videoconferencing technology, mentors and protégés meet virtually with impressive results. The platform now supports roughly 1,800 women entrepreneurs who report they feel more confident (96%), achieve their key business goals (98%), and gain access to new markets (81%), because of the support and advice they receive.

The technology-based model even allows pairings that wouldn’t be possible otherwise, such as connecting a young Palestinian woman with a male mentor in the U.K. Twenty percent of the foundation’s mentors are men and, while a number of the women in the program would never be able to meet face-to-face with a male mentor because of religious or cultural factors, they can work together virtually with little issue. Another mentor is a university professor in Lebanon who was paired with a woman who owned a home tailoring business in Malaysia.

“Can you imagine? Someone in Kuala Lumpur and someone in Lebanon, brought together by the Internet,” she says. “She started off with five clients, and now she’s got 30 after just a few months on the platform.”