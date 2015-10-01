After Shell Pulls Out Of The Arctic, Here’s What’s Next For Anti-Drilling Activists

After sinking around $7 billion into oil exploration in the Arctic and coming up dry, Royal Dutch Shell abruptly decided to give up “ for the foreseeable future .”

For activists in the #ShellNo movement–including “kayakivists” in Portland and Seattle who faced off Arctic drilling rigs in tiny kayaks–the announcement was a huge win.

The reaction was “jubilation, followed by good riddance,” says Steve Kretzmann, executive director of Oil Change International, a Washington, DC-based organization involved in the movement.

“We have to take a very clear stance that this is over the line that you need in a climate safe scenario,” he says. “There’s lots of analysis that shows that.” Research published in January showed that in order to prevent catastrophic climate change, most existing oil reserves can’t be used–let alone new ones.

Earlier this year, Shell’s Arctic division head said that it will likely be 25 years before they, or anyone else, tries again. Still, activists plan to keep fighting. Other companies are still trying to buy leases to drill in the Arctic. Now, there’s a chance to push for permanent protection in the area.

“What we’re seeing–and we also saw this with the Keystone campaign–is governments are not doing the job of regulating the fossil fuel industry with regards to climate change,” says Kretzmann. “Citizen movements come up and fill that gap.”

Shell said the main reason it gave up in the Arctic was the lack of oil, though others have also pointed to low oil prices. The Guardian reported that Shell also privately admitted it was “surprised by the popular opposition it faced.”