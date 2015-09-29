Google, Microsoft, And Others Commit To Improving Workplaces For LGBT Employees

The Human Rights Campaign announced a new global coalition of companies at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday committed to making workplaces around the world fair and equal for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees. The founding members of the coalition include Google, IBM, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and AT&T.

“We are proud to bring together some of the world’s largest companies to advance LGBT equality around the globe,” Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin said in a statement. “These corporate leaders, which employ 1.4 million employees worldwide, understand that equality, inclusion, and engagement are pivotal to business success. Today, they are sending a resounding message that LGBT people are valued, they are equal, and they deserve a fair chance to earn a living and provide for their families no matter where they live.”

Members of the coalition agree to implement non-discrimination statements and codes of conduct that are inclusive to LGBT workers. They will also host summits in international markets to promote LGBT workplace equality and will create resource groups specifically for LGBT employees.

In a statement, Microsoft president Brad Smith said, “The strengthening of LGBT equality in the workplace makes good sense for companies and for people. We’re committed to treating all of our employees equally, with the respect and dignity they so clearly deserve.”

Other founding members of the coalition are Accenture, CA Technologies, Destination Weddings Travel Group, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Replacements, Ltd., and Symantec Corp.