A conversation with Eric Cord, President, Windmill Farms Nurseries and John Sandusky, Group Logistics Manager, Ryder

Windmill Farms Nurseries, an hour’s drive due east of Sarasota, is one of the largest commercial flower and plant suppliers in Florida. For a family-owned business that ships its product to home-improvement stores throughout the southeastern U.S., reliable–and affordable–fleet management is critical. But over the years, Windmill found it difficult to manage its core business while also maintaining what amounted to a transportation network.

Enter Ryder, which in 2011 began providing Windmill with trucks, drivers, and maintenance personnel at both peak and off-peak levels throughout the year. For Eric Cord, the president of Windmill Farms, the relationship with Ryder has meant not only a heightened ability to focus on the nursery’s true calling–growing flowers and other plants for market–but has brought unforeseen cost savings, too.

“Ryder suggested that we upgrade our trucks, for example,” Cord notes, “which, ultimately, will save us on fuel costs.” When a company’s drivers travel 800,000 miles a year, an efficiency gain of even a mile or two per gallon looms very large, indeed.

Cord, and Ryder logistics manager John Sandusky recently spoke about the ways in which a logistics company of Ryder’s experience and scope can help small and medium-sized businesses thrive in unexpected ways.

Eric, in the four years you’ve been partnering with Ryder, was there a specific moment when you realized that this relationship provided Windmill with exactly what Ryder had promised it would?

Eric Cord: There was. Not long ago, I had a customer ask me to take on a new market. Before we partnered with Ryder, we would have faced real concerns about how to even deliver our product to that market. But this time, I didn’t hesitate to say yes, because I knew we had Ryder’s assets to help out on the freight side. A few years ago, we would have had to really look at how much it would cost to add more equipment, perhaps hire more drivers, all of these things we’d need to expand our reach. Being able to say yes, with confidence, to the question of tackling a new market–that’s a big deal for us.

How difficult was it to give up control of that core portion of your business–the transporting of your goods–to an outside enterprise?