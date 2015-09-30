OFFICIAL RULES: #TRAVELSMARTER CONTEST

PLEASE NOTE It is your sole responsibility to review and understand your employer’s policies regarding your eligibility to participate in trade promotions. If you are participating in violation of your employer’s policies, you may be disqualified from entering or receiving prizes. Fast Company and Air Canada disclaim any and all liability or responsibility for disputes arising between an employee and his or her employer related to this matter, and prizes will only be awarded in compliance with the employer’s policies.

advertisement

COMMON TERMS USED IN THESE RULES These are the official rules that govern how the #TravelSmarter contest promotion will operate (“Contest”). In these rules, “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Fast Company, a unit of Mansueto Ventures LLC, the sponsor of this Contest. “You” refers to an eligible Contest entrant. WHAT LAWS GOVERN THE WAY THIS CONTEST IS EXECUTED AND ADMINISTRATED? This Contest is hosted in the United States, and entry information is collected on computers in the United States. This Contest will be governed by the laws of the State of New York, and you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the State of New York for any disputes arising out of this Contest. If you do not agree with this provision and these Official Rules, please do not enter this Contest.

advertisement

CONTEST DESCRIPTION This is a skill-based Contest. The object of this Contest is to share compelling thoughts on the subject of smart traveling hacks and tips. For the purposes of this Contest, Each Tweet as described in the following “How Do I Enter?” section will be called an “Entry.” All eligible Entries received will be judged using the criteria described below to determine the winners of the prizes described below. This Contest is comprised of five (5) separate Rounds with Entry Periods as follows:

advertisement

Round 1 starts at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on September 30, 2015, and ends at 11:59 AM. ET on October 5, 2015. Round 2 starts at 12:01 AM ET on October 7, 2015 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on October 12, 2015. Round 3 starts at 12:01 AM ET on October 14, 2015 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on October 19, 2015. Round 4 starts at 12:01 AM ET on October 21, 2015 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on October 26, 2015. Round 5 starts at 12:01 AM ET on October 28, 2015 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on November 9, 2015.

advertisement

CAN I ENTER? You are eligible to enter this Contest if you meet the following requirements at time entry: You are a resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia

You are at least 18 years of age;

You are NOT an employee of Mansueto Ventures or Air Canada or one of their affiliates;

You are NOT involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest; and

You are NOT an immediate family (parent, sibling, spouse, child) or household member of an employee of Mansueto Ventures or Air Canada or one of their affiliates, or a of person involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest;

You HAVE a valid passport;

You do NOT have a criminal record. HOW DO I ENTER? To enter, an eligible entrant must tweet from his/her personal twitter account an answer to tell us their tips for traveling smarter #TravelSmarter and @AirCanada.

An eligible entrant may submit an unlimited number of Entries in each Round of the Contest.

Entries in one Round will not be included in Subsequent Rounds of the Contest – to be included in a Round, an Entry must be made in that Round. WHAT CONSTITUTES AN ELIGIBLE ENTRY?

advertisement

To be eligible for judging, an Entry must meet the following requirements: The tweet must be from the entrant’s personal account, not the account of the entrant’s employer;

The tweet must include “#TravelSmarter” and “@AirCanada”;

is sexually explicit, unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing) or a particular political agenda; is obscene or offensive; defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate; and/or violates any law; Entries may NOT contain, as determined by us, in our sole and absolute discretion, any content that:

We reserve the right to reject any Entry, in our sole and absolute discretion, that we determine does not meet the above criteria. HOW WILL MY ENTRY BE POTENTIALLY USED? Other than what is set forth below, we are not claiming any ownership rights to your Entry. However, by submitting your Entry, you: are granting to Fast Company and Air Canada an irrevocable, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to: (i) use, review, assess, test and otherwise analyze your Entry and all its content in connection with this Contest; and (ii) feature your entry and all content in connection with the marketing, sale, or promotion of this Contest and Air Canada (including but not limited to internal and external sales meetings, conference presentations, tradeshows, and screen shots of the Contest Entry in press releases) in all media (now known or later developed)

agree to sign any necessary documentation that may be required for us and our designees to make use of the rights you granted above;

understand and acknowledge that we or Air Canada may have developed or commissioned materials similar or identical to your submission and you waive any claims you may have resulting from any similarities to your entry;

understand that we cannot control the incoming information you will disclose to our representatives in the course of entering, or what our representatives will remember about your Entry. You also understand that we will not restrict work assignments of representatives who have had access to your entry. By entering this Contest, you agree that use of information in our representatives’ unaided memories in the development or deployment of our products or services does not create liability for us under this agreement or copyright or trade secret law;

understand that you will not receive any compensation or credit for use of your Entry, other than what is described in these Official Rules Please note that following the end of this Contest your Entry may be posted on a website selected by us for viewing by visitors to that website. We are not responsible for any unauthorized use of your Entry by visitors to this website. While we reserve these rights, we are not obligated to use your Entry for any purpose, even if it has been selected as a winning Entry. If you do not want to grant us these rights to your Entry, please do not enter this Contest.

advertisement

WINNER DETERMINATION AND PRIZES At the close of each Round of the Contest, a panel of judges from Fast Company and Air Canada will review all eligible Entries received and select one (1) Prize Winner based on the following judging criteria: Utility

Originality

Creativity The decisions of the judges are final and binding. PRIZES TO BE WON:

advertisement

There will be one Prize for each of the five (5) Rounds of this Contest as follows: Round 1: A pair of roundtrip Economy Tickets to Europe served by Air Canada Approximate Retail Value: US$4,088

All travel must be booked and completed between October 5, 2015 and January 10, 2017 and is subject to space availability at time of booking

December 16, 2015 to January 6, 2016 June 22, 2016 to September 6, 2016 December 20, 2016 to January 10, 2017 Travel blackouts apply, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Milan (IT): October 5, 2015 to October 31, 2015 Additional blackouts apply for specific destinations, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Round 2: A pair of roundtrip Economy Tickets to Asia served by Air Canada Approximate Retail Value: US$5,679

All travel must be booked and completed between October 12, 2015 and January 10, 2017 and is subject to space availability at time of booking

Travel blackouts apply, travel is not permitted (subject to change): December 16, 2015 to January 6, 2016 February 1, 2016 to February 16, 2016 (China/Hong Kong/Korea) June 22, 2016 to September 6, 2016 December 20, 2016 to January 10, 2017

Round 3: A pair of roundtrip Premium Economy Tickets to Europe served by Air Canada Approximate Retail Value: US$4,964

All travel must be booked and completed between October 19, 2015 and January 10, 2017 and is subject to space availability at time of booking

December 16, 2015 to January 6, 2016 June 22, 2016 to September 6, 2016 December 20, 2016 to January 10, 2017 Travel blackouts apply, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Milan (IT): October 19, 2015 to October 31, 2015 Additional blackouts apply for specific destinations, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Round 4: A pair of roundtrip Premium Economy Tickets to Asia served by Air Canada Approximate Retail Value: US$7,495

All travel must be booked and completed between October 16, 2015 and January 10, 2017 and is subject to space availability at time of booking.

December 16, 2015 to January 6, 2016 February 1, 2016 to February 16, 2016 (China/Hong Kong/Korea) June 22, 2016 to September 6, 2016 December 20, 2016 to January 10, 2017 Travel blackouts apply, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Round 5: A pair of roundtrip Business Class Tickets to any destination offering Business Class served by Air Canada

advertisement

Maximum Approximate Retail Value: US$23,280

All travel must be booked and completed between November 9, 2015 and January 10, 2017 and is subject to space availability at time of booking

December 16, 2015 to January 6, 2016 February 27, 2016 to March 29, 2016 (Caribbean) March 23, 2016 to March 29, 2016 (North America incl. Hawaii) June 22, 2016 to September 6, 2016 December 20, 2016 to January 10, 2017 Travel blackouts apply, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Milan (IT): September 15, 2015 to October 31, 2015 China/Hong Kong/Korea: February 1, 2016 to February 16, 2016 Delhi (India): November 4, 2016 to November 8, 2016 and November 19, 2016 to November 22, 2016 Additional blackouts apply for specific destinations, travel is not permitted (subject to change):

Certain destinations are restricted to seasonal service only SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY: Flights apply to the specific destination awarded served by Air Canada and may apply to flights operated under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada rouge banners. Flights operated by other airlines including Star Alliance® member airlines (codeshare flights) are excluded.

No changes permitted to reservations once date of travel is confirmed.

Travel does not qualify for Aeroplan mileage accumulation or for mileage accumulation in any other frequent flyer program.

Any and all costs not expressly described herein including, without limitation, ground transportation, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, personal expenses of any nature for overnight layover, meals and beverages, service charges, inflight meals and entertainment, any checked baggage fees; Costs incurred to and from the Departure point as the Prize originates and terminates there; Obtaining sufficient personal travel insurance prior to departure, if desired or required; Obtaining and carrying all necessary travel documentation, such as passports and visas and complying with customs immigrations regulations. The prize winner and their travelling companion(s) are responsible for:

Prize cannot be sold, converted into cash, are non-transferable and will not be refunded if unused. Prize must be accepted as awarded and no substitutions, changes or extensions are permitted.

The Contest Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute the Prize for one of equal or greater value or allow a Prize transfer.

The use of upgrade certificates is not permitted for flights.

Exact value of Prize depends on the point of departure and destination selected by winner, timing and other incidentals. BOOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR WINNERS: Enter your flight details and dates in the “Book Travel” section. Be sure to enter your promotion code in the appropriate box. Enter both travelers’ names on the same flights and dates. “Multi-city” bookings are not permitted. Once tickets have been issued, neither the origin nor the destination can be changed. However, should you need to make any changes to your reservation, go to “Manage my Bookings” on aircanada.com. Changes to flight times and/or travel dates carry a fee per ticket and are subject to availability. Go to aircanada.com:

NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS:

advertisement

Potential winners will be notified by a Direct Message tweet. If the selected winner does not respond to our tweet notification that within 24 hours of notification, or is otherwise unreachable for any reason, we may award the prize to a runner-up. If there is a dispute as to whom is the potential winner, we will consider the potential winner to be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the twitter account used to send the winning tweet. If you are a potential winner, we will require you to respond and return to us a notarized Affidavit of Eligibility, a signed Liability/Publicity Release and a W-9 tax form within 24 hours of receipt. If you do not complete the required forms as instructed or fail to return the required forms within the time period listed on the winner notification message, we may disqualify you and select a runner-up. If you are confirmed as a winner of this Contest: You may not exchange your prize for cash or any other merchandise or services. However, if for any reason an advertised prize is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value; and

You may not designate someone else as the winner or transfer your prize to anyone else. If you are unable or unwilling to accept your prize, we may award it to a runner up; and

If you accept a prize, you will be solely responsible for all applicable taxes related to accepting the prize; and

If you are otherwise eligible for this Contest, but lack the necessary travel documents (e.g., passport, visa, etc.) or the legal right to enter Europe or Asia, we reserve the right to rescind your prize and we may award it to a runner up. WHAT OTHER CONDITIONS AM I AGREEING TO BY ENTERING?

advertisement

By entering this Contest you agree: To abide by these Official Rules; and

To release and hold harmless Air Canada, Fast Company, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents from any and all liability or any injury, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this Contest, or any prize won; and

That the Sponsors’ decisions will be final and binding on all matters related to this Contest; and

That, by accepting a Prize, the Fast Company and Air Canada may use of your proper name, likeness and state of residence online and in print, or in any other media, in connection with this Contest, without payment or compensation to you, except where prohibited by law. WHAT IF SOMETHING UNEXPECTED HAPPENS AND THE CONTEST CAN’T RUN AS PLANNED? If someone cheats, or a virus, bug, catastrophic event, or any other unforeseen or unexpected event that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled, (also referred to as force majeure) affects the fairness and / or integrity of this Contest, we reserve the right to cancel, change or suspend this Contest. This right is reserved whether the event is due to human or technical error. If a solution cannot be found to restore the integrity of the Contest, we reserve the right to select winners from among all eligible entries received before we had to cancel, change or suspend the Contest.

If you attempt to compromise the integrity or the legitimate operation of this Contest by hacking or by cheating or committing fraud in ANY way, we may seek damages from you to the fullest extent permitted by law. Further, we may ban you from participating in any of our future Contest, so please play fairly. HOW CAN I FIND OUT WHO WON?

advertisement

The Winner of each Round will be tweeted and posted at [URL] within no more than a week after the end of each Round. For a list of winners, you can email skempadoo@fastcompany.com after November 13, 2015. Fast Company, a unit of Mansueto Ventures LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.