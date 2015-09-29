Today in Tabs: What if Tabs, But Too Much?

It’s cool that there’s water on Mars but Apple Music still sucks.

A brief and dignified talk I’ve prepared on this day of august accolades. https://t.co/HkHg45DgmO — Ta-Nehisi Coates (@tanehisicoates) September 29, 2015

Medium raised $57 million from Egg and the other usual suspects. Business Insider’s Biz Carson theorized that Medium’s “big plans” are to monetize its role as Silicon Valley’s go-to PR channel. Meanwhile the Axel Springer Business Insider acquision just went through, with the German company paying $343 million to own a total of 97 percent of Henry Blodget’s slice-of-privileged-life photo gallery website.

Sarah Jeong interviewed the PETA lawyer who is suing on behalf of “a male Sulawesi crested macaque named Naruto, arguing that the monkey owns a copyright in the famous ‘monkey selfies.’” You might imagine this interview is great, but it’s better than you are imagining.

You know who really imagines things? “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker. The dystopian “what if phones, but too much” series has been picked up by Netflix for twelve new episodes. Naturally, people have already begun suggesting new plotlines, including Motherboard (“The Amazon Dash Button”) and Brian Feldman (“good app is actually bad”).

“Frances Ha! Got y’all in check!” – Baumbachsta Rhymes

(Don’t @ me I’m a beam of pure energy now.) — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 29, 2015

What If Longreads, But Too Much?

Park MacDougald profiled the emerging anti-democratic right wing for The Awl. “This brand of authoritarian capitalism has a certain fascist sheen, but in truth it’s closer to a rigidly formalized capitalist technocracy…”

In the New York Times Magazine, Mark Leibovich profiled Donald Trump , and got at the combination of Trump’s media accessability and the public’s willingness to be told they hate “politics as usual” that is driving his popularity.

Katie J.M. Baker wrote a horrific story for Buzzfeed about what happened when a woman reported her rape, and police decided she was lying. Trigger warnings for basically everything here.

What? No.: Beard beer. I’m pretty sure Qoopy is a joke. San Francisco napping studio Doze is real though. Is Mercury in Retrograde Right Now?

Today’s Tech Management Longread Most Of You Won’t Care About: Twitter Engineering Effectiveness lead Peter Seibel on how to actually make engineering groups effective.