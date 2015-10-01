How Parents Can Make Their Nightly “Third Shift” Less Horrible

First, the bad news: The average workweek for salaried U.S. employees is [url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/on-leadership/wp/2014/09/02/the-average-work-week-is-now-47-hours/]now 49 hours[/url], and email volume is [url=http://www.bloomberg.com/bw/articles/2014-08-07/work-life-balance-late-nights-at-home-now-common#p1]increasing by 15%[/url] every year. If those stats resulted in an eye roll and a “duh” from you, then there’s a decent chance you routinely leave the office in time to get home for dinner and a bedtime story, only to plug right back in and crank through emails or file TPS reports until you go to bed.

That’s the third shift, and for an increasing number of U.S. workers, it’s the new normal.

[figure=inline-large]

[img]multisite_files/fastcompany/inline/2015/09/3051715-inline-i-how-a-nightly-third-shift-can-ruin-your-life.jpg[/img]

[/figure]

Now for the good news: The productivity of the average American has [url=http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/users/rauch/worktime/]increased almost 400%[/url] between 1950 and 2000. (Thanks, computers!) That means in 2000, 11 hours of work accomplished the same amount as 40 hours in Harry S Truman’s day—and by some estimates productivity has increased another 25% since then. (Thanks, Internet!)

So your job, Modern Worker, is to make the third shift work for you, and not the other way around. “If this is an outlet valve that allows employees to create time for a life during regular working hours, than it’s absolutely a good thing,” says Professor Scott Behson, who teaches management at Fairleigh Dickenson University and whose first book, [i][url=http://www.amazon.com/Working-Dads-Survival-Guide-Succeed/dp/1628651946/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1429803793&sr=1-1&keywords=scott+behson]The Working Dad’s Survival Guide: How to Succeed at Work and at Home[/url][/i] came out this summer.

The alternative, according to Behson, is chronic overwork, which has been proven to decrease performance, increase stress, and negatively impact everything from your eating habits to your marriage. Still, Behson’s recommendation is to avoid workdays exceeding seven hours—nearly three hours a day less than the average. How are you going to square that circle?

With technology, that’s how. Here are six tools to help you manage the third shift.