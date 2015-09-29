Jessica Biel, Whitney Cummings, And Joy Bryant Show Men How They’re Doing Condoms Wrong

As Planned Parenthood remains engaged in an ongoing fight to stay funded, other organizations such as WomanCare Global are emerging to pick up some of the educational slack. To that end, the nonprofit has just rolled out a new series that clears up some misinformation about protecting women’s bodies, from a source that should be more welcome than most educational videos.

WomanCare Global partnered with Funny or Die to create the series dubbed “If You Don’t Tell Them, Then Who Will?” It features Jessica Biel, Whitney Cummings, and Joy Bryant casually hanging out in a kitchen, having frank and fairly funny conversations about sex stuff. The first video centers on just some of the ways in which men are terrible about condoms–Magnums are not made for all of us gents!–and you can watch it below right now.