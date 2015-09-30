When Should You Fire A Good Employee?

Before founding Pandora, the most hiring Tim Westergren had ever done was to recruit four people to play in a rock band .

“You start with a handful [of people],” Westergren tells Fast Company, “and you quickly get comfortable with the process.” In its earliest days, Pandora’s staff could be counted on two hands. The company continued to grow and went public in 2011. Revenue in 2014 was just north of $920 million and its ranks have swelled to around 1,700 and counting.

Along the way, Westergren says he discovered the process of hiring, even in heavy growth phases, wasn’t rocket science. “You learn and adapt and things become the new normal,” he says.

Westergren credits the company’s mission for both attracting and retaining talented people. “There’s not a single person I’ve spoken to,” says Westergren, from analysts to engineers that hasn’t “lit up” at the prospect of working at a place that drives such goals.

That said, losing people and letting people go is a reality at Pandora, just the way it is at any other company. “Companies at different sizes are hospitable and attractive to different kinds of people,” says Westergren.

For example, he explains, there is the person who is completely inspired when they’re sitting among the founding team around someone’s dining-room table. Once the company grows and their responsibilities change, they hit a wall, says Westergren. “There were literally people who didn’t want to manage anybody,” he points out.

Then there are those who thrive in the second phase, where the company is still nimble and they are not in on every decision, but still feel very involved. Finally, says Westergren, there are those who don’t function well when the company reaches the size where it needs to develop more organizational structure and processes for doing business. “Going corporate is the buzzword,” says Westergren, “but I think this is code for ‘not the kind of company I want to be in.’”