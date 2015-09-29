Google’s New Nexus Phones, Pixel C Tablet, And More: Your 2-Minute Guide

Not to be outdone by its competitor down the road in Cupertino, Google unveiled its latest gadgets today in San Francisco , with meaty upgrades to its smartphones, a new tablet, and a leap forward for its Chromecast streaming technology.

Here’s what you should know about Google’s new products.

At the heart of Google’s announcement are its latest smartphones: the Nexus 5X and its bigger sibling, the Nexus 6P. The 5.2-inch Nexus 5X is a significant upgrade from 2013’s Nexus 5.

In addition to the usual improvements in the phone’s processor, battery, camera, and display, the Nexus 5X has a fingerprint sensor (called Nexus Imprint) on the back of the phone, not unlike the Touch ID sensor that has adorned the home button of Apple’s new iPhones since 2013. This has obvious implications for the security of Android Pay, the company’s mobile payments solution.

The 12-megapixel camera on the Nexus 5X can shoot 4K video, much like the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, which started shipping to Apple customers last week. Apple is known for having a superior camera on its phones, so it will be interesting to see these two cameras tested side by side. The Nexus 5X starts at $379 and will ship in late October.