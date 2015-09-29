Christopher Lloyd Is Back In A New “Back To The Future” Video

We were promised hoverboards. And despite what rappers have taken to calling those handlebar-free Segways of late, we never got them. That has been the major crushing disappointment of the 2015 prophesied by the Back to the Future franchise. One thing the makers of the series could never have predicted, though, is how fondly the films would still be treasured 30 years after the first one debuted in theaters. To commemorate the plot-central anniversary date, Universal Studios is rereleasing the series back in theaters and on Blu-ray in October–along with an all-new short.

A teaser trailer just went online this morning for Doc Brown Saves the World, a nostalgia-bait piece starring Christopher Lloyd, who has long since aged into his wily, weathered Doc Brown look from the movies. (He was 47 when the first was filmed.) It flashes by in under a minute and reveals nothing of the eventual short’s plot, but any major fan of the movies will feel a 1.21 gigawatt charge from hearing that music again as Christopher Lloyd/Doc Brown emerges from a time machine.

The Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Blu-ray and DVD Trilogy will be released on October 21.