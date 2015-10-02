5 Great Free Apps to Use In Your Car

Your office has four windows . . . and a sunroof. Your desk chair comes with its own seatbelt. You’re a road warrior if ever there was one. And you’re as productive as they come. However, should you find yourself looking for that extra edge–however slight–take a look at these five car-friendly apps. None of which, of course, you should use in a manner which would make for unsafe driving.

The aptly named Road Warrior (Android, iOS) lets you plot out multiple stops before you hit the road. The free version of the app plots the most efficient route between up to eight different points, with the ability to make last-minute changes using a simple drag-and-drop interface. There are robust search features included, and you’re able to share your route plans with others. Best of all, it integrates with third-party navigation apps, one of which you’ll read about . . . now!

Waze (Android, iOS) is a no-brainer for any true road warrior. Pulling in real-time data from other Waze users, it’ll warn you of traffic jams, speed traps, accidents, hazards on the road, and other potential slowdown-inducing annoyances to ensure you’re taking the quickest path to your next destination. Its new traffic jam estimation feature is a great addition, letting you know precisely how long you can expect to be sitting in bumper-to-bumper nonsense. Icing on the cake: It’ll find the cheapest gas stations nearby.

Bonus App! Electric car? PlugShare (Android, iOS) finds you a charger from more than 50,000 public stations throughout North America. You can even pay for your charge through the app at certain locations.

For those long, straight stretches of the interstate, there’s LibriVox (Android, iOS). The app serves up more than 15,000 free audiobooks–many of them classic, time-tested literature. There’s a whole slew of old radio dramas as well, with new content getting added all the time by a team of volunteers. If you like a particular narrator, there’s even a handy search feature that lets you find additional works read by that person.

When you gotta go, you gotta go. Thankfully, USA Rest Stop Locator (Android, iOS) can help you find a place to do just that. The app scours U.S. interstates, highways, and state highways to relay the locations of rest areas, welcome centers, and service plazas. You can set it up to notify you when you get within a certain range of a stop, mark your favorite stops for the next time you’re in the area, and get hours and available parking spots for certain stops.

If you find yourself held over in an unfamiliar town, take City Guides and Offline Maps (Android, iOS) for a spin. Local experts provide content for 150 cities around the world, covering great food options, bars, historical sights, and other attractions. While you’re wandering around–hopefully you’ve finally gotten out of your car–you can leverage the app’s offline maps feature, which you can use to make your way around your own custom-built itinerary.