The Sonos Play:5 Smart Speaker Will Sound Good No Matter Where You Put It

One of the perks of Sonos products is also one of their biggest pitfalls: They’re compact and aesthetically unobtrusive enough to go anywhere in your home. On a bookshelf. Next to the refrigerator. Some people even put them behind the sofa. It’s convenient, but the sonic implications can be enough to drive any acoustic engineer out of their mind. Soon, this awkward tension between sound and aesthetics may be relieved.

Today, Sonos is announcing the latest addition to its lineup of wireless, high-fidelity smart speakers: the new Play:5. The device packs six drivers, three mid-woofers, and three tweeters for maximum sonic clarity across a wide range of tones, from the deepest bass on a Kanye West record to the highest note ever sung by opera star Maria Callas.

We had a chance to hear the speaker in action and it has a spatially mixed, ultra-clear and detailed sound that non-audiophile consumers aren’t accustomed to hearing at home. And when it’s paired with another Play:5 (they go for $500 apiece), the sonic range gets even more expansive, filling just about any room with remarkable sound.

“Everything is redesigned from scratch,” says Jon Reilly, the senior product manager for the Play:5. “We didn’t reuse anything.”

Each Play:5 contains an accelerometer that tells the speaker whether its placed vertically or horizontally (its aesthetic design and the placement of its new, multitouch volume and play buttons allow for either orientation). If it’s the latter, the speaker will distribute sound using a much wider stereo array, allowing it to fill the room with sound more thoroughly. Pairing two Play:5’s as a stereo pair and placing on their sides results in an ultra-wide, immersive soundscape that it’s hard to imagine ever coming out of a Bluetooth speaker.

Features like this, combined with its sleek, minimalist design, make the new Play:5 an impressive enough product, but the speaker’s most interesting detail is a feature that won’t even work when it ships later this fall.

Built into every Play:5 is a tiny microphone. Although it won’t be active on day one, it’s clear what the company plans to use it for: Down the line, it’s going to become yet another sensor in our increasingly smart homes. In this case, the microphone will be used to help Sonos’s speaker read sound waves in the room and better understand where it’s located in the room and what that room looks like.