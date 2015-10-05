How Raytheon Is Using Hollywood Animators To Showcase Big Military Projects

That explains why Raytheon, one of the world’s largest defense and security contractors, has built an in-house team of former Hollywood and video-game industry animators, graphic novelists, and other illustrators, whose job is to create animated visualizations of many of the company’s projects.

Take, for example, the video the Raytheon visualizations team created for its Cyber Security Operations Center.

A Raytheon video showcasing the company’s Cyber Security Operations Center.

“Cyberattacks spread fear, disrupt commerce, and leave a trail of widespread damage,” says an ominous voiceover, as we see a futuristic cityscape bathed in blue light that looks straight out of a Michael Bay film. One after another, blasts appear from the sky, erupting in huge explosions on the ground as the narrator continues. “Raytheon’s integrated end-to-end cybersecurity solutions safeguard mission-critical systems against the widest range of internal and external threats.”

Finally, a giant dome–what moviegoers would probably call a force field–appears out of nowhere, protecting the city from above. All is well, thanks to Raytheon.

“A lot of our clients, even internal people, still ingrain that storytelling,” Trent Stroud, a senior visual-effects artist on Raytheon’s ConOps Visualization team, who had previously helped create Oscar-winning special effects for films like Life of Pi, tells Fast Company. “Being able to use those tools helps give our message a little more power. Images tell a story a lot better than any other way.”

It’s no accident that the cyberattack scene looks like it came straight out of Tron. As Luke Stewart, a visualization project manager, put it in an online Raytheon document, “We turned to the world of Tron, where cyberspace was a vast network of glowing cities and fast-moving data” in order to visualize something that really only happens at the level of 1s and 0s deep inside computer systems.