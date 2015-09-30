Your Startup’s Fourth-Quarter Action Plan

Welcome to the fourth quarter of the year. Your team is back from summer vacation, and the economy is buzzing in the run-up to the holidays. A medley of trade shows and exciting new product launches are on the horizon. In short, it’s go-time, which can either be very exciting or very stressful.

For startups and small businesses, Q4 is an ideal time to undertake projects that can be started and wrapped up in the space of the quarter. Make them ambitious. If you accomplish 70% of them, you’ll still see huge results. But on top of all that, the fourth quarter is still the time to start planning for next year. All said, that’s no easy challenge. So here’s a month-by-month breakdown of where to focus your energies.

Even if your organization is used to working in sprints that are shorter than a quarter, October is a great time to start thinking about next year. Start early so you can make whatever staffing changes you’ll need to reach those goals, and account for the time it’ll take to recruit, hire, and train new team members. If you wait until December to start listing jobs, you’ll already be a month or more behind once the first quarter of the next year arrives.

Account for the time it’ll take to recruit, hire, and train new team members.

October is also the time to gather feedback on your entire company’s objectives from the bottom up. That means going beyond just the exec team in order to seek out input from everyone on staff. Your frontline workers come in contact with buyers and users of your product more than anyone else, and they can add perspective that can help steer your strategy into the following year. That’s especially true if you’re a startup that’s grown quickly over the past year.

Once goals are set, you need to communicate them. Make sure managers knows what they’ll be held accountable for so they can start preparing their teams. If you’ll need to train or retrain any staff, start designing those programs in November. If you’re planning a kickoff event, start getting those pieces in place before the holidays hit.