The Recommender: What Execs From Timberland, GoDaddy, and Equinox Are Loving Right Now

“In São Tomé and Príncipe , an island nation off the west coast of Africa, you can enjoy a lush forest or discover (literally!) completely unspoiled beaches.” — José Neves Founder and CEO, Farfetch

“My wife and I frequently travel overseas. With Skybell, when someone rings our doorbell, we can see who it is, no matter where we are. It feels a little Jetsons, but gives us a great sense of security.”

— Stewart Whitney

President, Timberland

“Flowers make for perfect gifts, but I rarely have time to leave my desk to pick out a bouquet. I trust Ode à la Rose, an online flower delivery service, to send gorgeous orchids and roses when I’m in a time crunch.”

— Lauren Remington Platt

CEO, Vênsette

“The Outpost is a culture magazine from the Arab world that captures the gumption and entrepreneurial spirit of Middle Eastern millennials.”

— Lara Setrakian

Cofounder and CEO, News Deeply; Fast Company MCP

“The word-processing tools we’ve used for decades are relics. Quip strips out the features related to formatting text on paper, turning documents into collaborative web resources.”

— Kris Gale

Cofounder, Clover Health

“Lily Pad is the best (and most fun) sales-management tool on the planet and is changing the way we work.”