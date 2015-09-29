Why Sororities Are The Best Settings For Horror, From The Creator of “Scream Queens”

When the idea first emerged of doing an estrogen-heavy horror comedy called Scream Queens , it did not take long for creator Brad Falchuk and the team from American Horror Story to arrive at a sorority as a setting.

“With horror that has a lot of female characters, it’s a question of where do women gather around that can be fun and is both ripe for comedy and horror,” he says, “and a sorority is the most obvious place for that.”

Brad Falchuk

Photo: Frank Micelotta, courtesy of FOX

Falchuk had spent a lot of time in other writer’s rooms, like Glee and various American Horror Story seasons, watching clips from films like Sorority House Massacre and guffawing at how awesome they were. It became a minor obsession. The third season of AHS, centered on a coven of witches, came close to going Greek—the struggle to be Supreme is like the desire to be head of the sorority–but it wasn’t quite the same. But the concept of Scream Queens lent itself so well to the sisterhood that setting season one there was a no-brainer.

The show features American Horror Story vet Emma Roberts as an entitled, toxic student who squares off against OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis’s dean. Both have skeletons in their closets, while real skeletons begin to accumulate, thanks to a campus killer who dresses up like the literal devil. As the second episode of Scream Queens rolls out tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox, Co.Create talked with Falchuk about the unlikely inspiration for the show, and exactly why sororities make such a sweet spot for slaying.

One character on the premiere episode says it best: “Sororities [seem like] bastions of beautiful sisterhood, but once you pull back the veneer, it’s Game of Thrones.” Sorority sisters, at least in films, have no problem stabbing each other in the back, which lends itself to a situation where people literally stab each other in the back.

“With a show like this, you need a real structure, and a sorority provides that both in individuals’ lives who are actually joining them, but also for the show, it provides a real structure in terms of a setting and in terms of the hierarchy,” Falchuk says. “What happens when a structure is set up in which it’s every man for himself and then what’s placed into that every-man-for-himself structure is that the horror movie trope of when you go off alone you’re in danger of being killed, literally killed. So the people that have the best ability to survive in those situations are the ones that are the most willing to be ruthless and brutal but also the ones that gang up.”

There’s a latent animosity toward sorority sisters in American culture—perhaps partially fueled by jealousy—that gives audiences a bit of schadenfreude at their comeuppance.