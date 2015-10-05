Why Are We So Obsessed With Failure?

The only failure is not having the courage to try.

Failure is only a waste if you don’t learn a lesson from it.

Failure is the best way to find out what doesn’t work before you land on what does.

Certainly, Thomas Edison subscribed to that last one. He claimed that each of the thousands of times he failed trying to invent the lightbulb brought him closer to actually doing it. Unlike other clichés, though, that one really does seem to have a considerable degree of truth to it. How come?

In taking the view of failure the way he did, Edison finds himself in excellent company. Some of the most successful people agree that failure is fundamentally a source of practical information. Sir Edmund Hillary saw his first two failed attempts to scale Mount Everest as a process of elimination, helping him cross off the routes that wouldn’t work, bringing him to the one that would.

For those who do eventually succeed, failure is a rite of passage, a sort of dues-paying. As a result, it’s a marker of fortitude, of having had persistence to keep going long after others have dropped out of the race. That might explain why lottery winners aren’t always looked kindly upon by those who feel they’ve worked hard for what they’ve earned. Success, many believe, first requires work, and failing is a big part of doing that work.

Highly successful people tend to be fond of publicly trotting out their past failures. They do that not only as a way of showing off their credentials–like an admission ticket to an exclusive club made up of those who kept the faith and fought their own way forward–but also as a form of celebration. You might find that boastful, but ask yourself: Haven’t we all felt the impulse to parade it, at least a little, before those who doubted once we’ve finally made it?