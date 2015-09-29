EXCLUSIVE: What You Know About Audience Engagement Is Wrong. And Viacom is Fixing It

Marketers have long concerned themselves with the question of how to break through the growing list of distractions gnawing at consumers’ attention. Social media and smart devices have become a boon and blight for brands in that there’s never been more ways to reach audiences, but, with the floodgates open and content awash, grabbing attention, and subsequently that all-important “engagement,” is sure to suffer, right?

Not really, according to a recent study by Scratch, media giant Viacom’s creative consultancy division.

The lynchpin of Scratch’s “attention study” is the fact that “75% of consumers believe their ability to pay attention is improving or remaining constant.”

Yes, consumers have more options than ever as to what content they want to engage with, but they’re also more discerning with their choices. So the concern among marketers shouldn’t necessarily be “are consumers paying attention or not?”–it’s about how consumers are paying attention and knowing them well enough to give them content that matters to them.

“What we see is a really important shift in the dynamics of attention in this economy because consumers are in charge,” says Anne Hubert, SVP of Scratch. “They’re not just idle audiences sitting back receiving what’s pumped out–they’re actually calling the shots of what they’re going to hear or not.”

Hubert and her team have taken their study and translated it into an interactive exhibit in Viacom’s New York City headquarters, kicking off today and running until October 8. Installations are dedicated to animating Scratch’s data, which, most notably, includes the same biometric monitors used on the study’s participants–galvanic skin response, eye movement, and facial expressions–that has allowed Scratch to dig deeper in their research to uncover what should be the new definition of attention and every brand and marketers goal posts: “see,” “feel,” and “own.”

“What our audiences and consumers see is influenced by who they trust,” Hubert says. It should come as no surprise that consumers are more likely to watch, listen to, or read content that’s recommended to them by a trusted source–and the numbers in Scratch’s study only serve to bolster this idea, with 84% saying they’re influenced to watch content recommended by someone they know and 75% saying they’d watch content because “a lot of people are talking about it.”