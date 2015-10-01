My Coworker Tries To Compliment Me Into Doing More Work

It feels great to have your work praised, but it takes some of the shine off the compliment if you suspect it’s being used as an excuse to add to your workload.

Career expert Alison Green (aka Ask A Manager) helps this reader figure out if he can push back on the extra work without killing the goodwill.

My coworker, who is senior to me but not my boss, pushes significantly more work down to me than others with his position. With other coworkers at his level, I do somewhere between 40% to 60% of the work on a project; when I work with him, I end up doing almost 80% to 85% of the work. I think this is largely because he doesn’t know how to do some of the work, he just doesn’t want to do it, and my work is often better. I also suspect he is pretending to know less than he does just to avoid doing the work. What is most annoying is that he says things like, “You should call the client; she likes you so much. You’re developing such a great relationship and I like to foster that” . . . “You are so much more detail-oriented. I’ll feel better if you do it” . . . “I just don’t know how to do that. You’re really the expert at that” . . . and, “You never forget what to include so you should do it.” I feel like these are usually true, but they are being used to punish me, not reward or praise me. Outside of me explicitly saying that I will not be able to get something to a client by a deadline with everything else I have to do, he will not offer or attempt to do more than the minimum. I can’t say this every time. And it feels aggressive to say, “I have time today, but was at the office past 10 p.m. the past three days, but you left at 6 p.m. every day and I’ve seen you playing on your iPhone almost every time I have walked by your office,” or, “I think the client expects you as the more senior member to be more involved in this and so you should really should be.” I am tempted the next time a project comes up to say, “If I have to do as much work as I did on the Teapots project, I just don’t think it is feasible for me to help out with this unless there is someone else added to the team, or if you feel like you’ll have time to help me out. Let me know.” And if the work gets pushed down, I can use this to make a case for allocating it more fairly. What would you say or do?

I’d start getting more comfortable with saying some of the things you list here but don’t want to say–or at least versions of them.

“I was in the office past 10 p.m. the past three days, and really need to leave on time today,” is a reasonable thing to say. You should leave off the “I’ve seen you playing on your iPhone almost every time I have walked by your office” part because he’s senior to you, but you can certainly assert your own time management needs.

“I think the client expects you as the more senior member to be more involved in this,” is also a reasonable thing to say, if you legitimately have that sense from the client.

It’s also reasonable to say, “The last time we worked together on a similar project, I ended up covering X, Y, and Z. I don’t have room in my schedule right now to take all that on, but I could do X if you can do Y and Z. Will that work?” Of course, that needs to be true; you shouldn’t say that just on principle if you really do have room in your schedule, even though it might be tempting. And if he pouts, there’s no harm in pointing out that when you work with Jane and Bob (other coworkers in his same role), they routinely handle Y and Z.

If he tries to wheedle you into doing things with compliments, practice being immune to that. For example, I’d handle it this way: