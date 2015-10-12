Pernod Ricard Is Expanding Its Vodka Empire One Town At A Time

A step-by-step guide

Team spirit: Our/Detroit partners (from left) Lynne Savino, Jeanmarie Morrish, and Kate Bordine celebrated their location’s first anniversary in August.

An Our/Vodka partner must have entrepreneurial experience and be involved in their community. Says Caap, “You could be a super businessperson, but you have to have your heart in the right place.”

“We want to avoid the crafty, Brooklyn-type areas, but we do want to be in New York City.” Often, Caap confesses, “we can’t afford to be picky. In Manhattan, I think there were just seven buildings that had the right potential zoning.”

Our/Vodka handles installation of distillery equipment, but leaves the aesthetics to local partners. Detroit, for instance, has a spare, industrial-chic look, while Berlin has garage doors that roll up for events.

Local partners have free rein over how they run their distilleries, with one exception: They must do community outreach. Other than that, Caap says, “we give away the keys.”