Rent The Runway Launches Accelerator Program For Women

Women entrepreneurs are still far behind their male counterparts when it comes to raising capital and building large-scale companies: Only 4% of businesses owned by women generate over $500,000 in annual revenue. So successful female-led companies like Rent the Runway —which has secured $116 million in funding since it was launched in 2009 and is projected to generate $80 million in revenue this year—are a source of great inspiration to would-be women entrepreneurs.

Today, Rent the Runway is partnering with UBS’s philanthropic initiative, Elevating Entrepreneurs, to launch a competition called Project Entrepreneur. These companies are inviting women who are in the early stages of launching a business to submit applications online at projectentrepreneur.org.

Jenny Fleiss, Rent the Runway’s cofounder, believes the problem is that women aren’t well enough connected to networks of capital and advisers who can help them tackle some of the fundamental issues that arise when starting a business. “We are really excited about having an opportunity to support female entrepreneurs who are trying to create scalable companies,” Fleiss tells Fast Company. “We’re interested in companies going after big dollars, big missions, big visions.”

While there will be a monetary component to the competition, the main goal of Project Entrepreneur is to equip women with the tools and advice they will need to thrive in the marketplace. In October and November of this year, Project Entrepreneur will offer free educational summits in New York, Austin, and Washington, D.C., where women will have the opportunity to hear from Rent the Runway’s cofounders and workshop their business ideas. Then, in April 2016, 200 competition finalists will spend a weekend in New York, and the top three winning teams will each receive cash prizes of $10,000 and a spot in a five-week accelerator program.

In Fleiss’s view, women tend to be more realistic or conservative in their projections about their companies and their careers. “It often also means that when they do start a company, they don’t go for the billion-dollar idea,” Fleiss says. “They go after the $50 million or $100 million idea, which is not how VCs have in the past funded companies. They are looking for the next Amazon or Uber.”

While Fleiss says that this trend is changing, and that investors are willing to consider business ideas with more modest goals, she thinks that women should feel empowered to dream big. Part of the goal with Project Entrepreneur is to spur women to pursue ideas that have the potential to scale into massive, industry-changing companies.

Another problem, Fleiss points out, is that female entrepreneurs struggle to translate the value proposition of female-oriented products to rooms full of male investors. While women represent a huge market for products and services, it can be hard to convince men that a business idea is really worthwhile.