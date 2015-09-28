This Is The One Super Blood Moon Photo You Have To See

Usually, when the entire Internet is abuzz about one thing, it means a beloved celebrity has shed this mortal coil. Last night, however, everybody collectively caught Super Blood Moon fever as a rare lunar event turned the moon crimson, and we all shared an intense moment of stargazing together, like one ginormous family. Anywhere you went last night, you were bound to run into craned-neck comrades, united by a common purpose: to take the best Instagram photo possible. These are the good moments in life, people. Soak it in.

Unfortunately, it was nearly impossible to take a decent photo of Super Blood Moon with one’s phone. That’s why professional photographers still exist, though, and many of them were out in full-force last night, putting your garbage phone picture to shame. One of those photographers, Harrison Jones, snapped what Co.Create will confidently call the one SuperBlood Moon photo you absolutely have to see, hovering above the Washington Monument, before we move on from our fascination with outer space beauty, and resume talking about the imminent return of Modern Family. Have a look below.

[via Laughing Squid]