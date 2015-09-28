Kevin Hart Really Really Wants To Be David Beckham For H&M

David Beckham’s foray into the acting profession continues apace. In the wake of a brooding short film for Belstaff last week, this week sees him aim for humor with comedian Kevin Hart.

In a seven-minute short film for H&M, created by agency adam&eveDDB, Hart arrives at the not-entirely-willing footballer’s New York apartment in order to prepare to play Beckham in a biopic, I, Beckham. As predicted in an earlier teaser, Hart moves in for a week.

Plenty of laughs ensue as Hart attempts to “become” Beckham, overstepping boundaries at every turn. Also making an appearance in a cameo role is Beckham’s English bulldog, Coco.

The film is to promote the Modern Essentials selected by David Beckham range of clothing at H&M launched earlier this year. The autumn/winter 15 collection goes on sale from October 1. No word yet if it includes a headlamp.