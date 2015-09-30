advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

4 Traits Of Introverts That Make Them Great Leaders

They may not command a room or be classically charismatic, but introverts have many traits that make them excel in leadership roles.

4 Traits Of Introverts That Make Them Great Leaders
[Photo: Flickr user manfred majer]
By Lisa Evans1 minute Read

The classic image of a great leader is someone full of charisma and exuberant energy, who can convince anyone to follow their ideas. But these outgoing types aren’t the only ones who exhibit great leadership capabilities.

advertisement
advertisement

Introverts, although lacking in outward charisma, may even make better leaders, says Laurie Helgoe, author of Introvert Power. Some of the natural characteristics of introverts can be used to channel the energy of employees, producing some powerful results.

Helgoe says introverts have some significant leadership strengths that shouldn’t be overlooked:

Trait #1: Listening Skills

Introverts have great receptive capacity. “We often think of leaders as putting out, having brilliant speeches and rallying, but that receptive capacity (of introverts) to receive, listen, take into account varying points of view, is very undervalued,” says Helgoe. Because introverts don’t need to be the center of attention, they often enjoy hearing input from others before making a decision.

Trait #2: Deep Thinking

Introverts tend to spend a lot of time alone reflecting. Pulling away into a private office to think things over is a common introvert trait and can be a leadership advantage, as this long-range thinking can help others feel more confident in their leader’s ability to pull off a plan. The one danger to this is that introverts may not naturally want to communicate thoughts and ideas that aren’t fully developed. “An introvert likes to work things out in their head so there could be some introverts who like to hoard that process and not share it,” says Helgoe.

Trait #3: A Calming Presence

Because introverts work best with lower stimulation, an introvert-led environment tends to be a calm one. The low-key personality of introvert leaders provides reassurance to those under them, especially during times of crises.

Trait #4: Preparedness

Introverts tend to be better prepared than extroverts, says Helgoe. This comes from preference for working things out solo. “An introvert is going to come in having reflected and having done their homework,” says Helgoe. Just “winging it” isn’t in their capabilities.

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Lisa Evans is a freelance writer from Toronto who covers topics related to mental and physical health. She strives to help readers make small changes to their daily habits that have a profound and lasting impact on their productivity and overall job satisfaction

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life