The Stories Behind Netflix’s Runaway Hit “Narcos” Are Terrifyingly Real

If you haven’t yet binge-watched Narcos, Netflix’s new show about Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the agents who brought him down, it’s time to start. Both entertaining and informative, it’s one of the streaming service’s finer offerings; Vulture, for one, has declared it among the top five of the 14 shows Netflix has put out to date.

And for those looking to brush up on their Spanish, the show is pleasingly bilingual, with about half the scenes in English, half Spanish. This reflects Netflix’s broader push into the Latin American market. Indeed, there is something pan-American about the show, whose creative core is largely Brazilian (lead actor Wagner Moura, director José Padilha) and American.

Director José Padilha and Boyd Holbrook on the set of Narcos.

Chris Brancato, a cocreator of Narcos and the writer of many of its episodes, is a veteran of network TV—most recently an executive producer on Hannibal, as well as on the forthcoming Of Kings and Prophets. Fast Company recently caught up with Brancato to learn more about his exhaustive research process, a storyline it pained him to cut, and why you really shouldn’t do cocaine.

Fast Company: Screenwriting gurus like Robert McKee advise writers to avoid voiceover narration. But it’s very present in the first few episodes of Narcos.

Chris Brancato: There is so much information to deliver about the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia that we thought that voiceover, rather than a crutch, was a useful delivery mechanism. Goodfellas is another movie that works in spades with that kind of voiceover. José was adamant that that kind of voiceover narration is very much a part of Brazilian filmmaking style, and is never viewed as a crutch, so that helped me get over the Robert McKee hurdle. I was also reading a blog that made the point that when your subject matter is journalistic, and the information itself is fascinating, then delivering that information through voiceover works well.

Was this a new kind of assignment for you?

I viewed this as a combination of all the things I was interested in as a screenwriter: writing short tight scenes, creating characters who represent different perspectives—the DEA, the Colombian government, civilians, narcos. I viewed myself as a kind of woodchipper. Writers would toss ideas, memories, scenes in the top of the woodchipper, and I’d throw in interview information, information from books I’d read. We’d put all that in the top, and out of the bottom my fingers were typing. It was a really interesting process, and one I’ve never quite had to tackle before as a writer–being the sieve that figures out which information is relevant, which isn’t.