“Louie” Presses Pause (To Give His Friends Some Play)

Louis C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton, appeared on the Most Innovative Companies list in 2013 for pioneering a direct-to-consumer model to sell his comedy specials and stand-up tickets, wresting distribution from middlemen. Now, C.K. is branching further out into Hollywood with his favorite funny people in tow. Shortly after breaking the hearts of fans of Louie—the FX hit that Pig Newton produces—by announcing an “extended hiatus,” the company confirmed it would produce three other comedies for the 2015–2016 TV season: Better Things, an FX show featuring Louie costar Pamela Adlon; a yet-to-be-named series for Amazon starring comedian Tig Notaro—whom C.K. helped rocket to fame by selling her work on his website—and Baskets, in which The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis will play a graduate of a Parisian clown school. (Yes, you read that correctly.) But everyone’s favorite schlub is still innovating for fans: He recently released an album from his sold-out run at Madison Square Garden, which people can purchase for whatever amount they choose—even via bitcoin.

Milestones: C.K. will write, direct, and star in I’m a Cop, his first film since 2001’s notorious Pootie Tang.

Challenges: FX Networks CEO John Landgraf recently said that Louie’s hiatus—the second of its five-season run—could last up to two years.

Buzz: ↑

“I’m giving you the option to set your price anywhere from 1 dollar to 85. I hope you like it.”

— Louis C.K., Founder, Pig Newton, to fans via website

“We’ve been looking for the perfect CEO to build a great company that’ll go head-to-head with the behemoths that dominate this space.”

— Phil Libin, Executive chairman, Evernote

Milestones: Cofounder and CEO Phil Libin stepped down in July, handing the reins to Chris O’Neill, a former business operations head at Google X. Libin, now “executive chairman,” expressed faith that O’Neill is the person to finally take Evernote public.

Challenges: In September, a widely shared article predicted that Evernote would be the “first dead unicorn,” citing a lack of product innovation and recruitment issues.

Buzz: ↔

Milestones: Shortly before selling its Here maps to driverless-car aspirants Audi, BMW, and Mercedes for more than $3 billion in August, Nokia was cleared to merge with French telecom Alcatel-Lucent—acquiring its Chinese outposts and the famed Bell Labs in the process. Nokia’s recent N1 tablet and Ozo, a virtual-reality camera (below), have some predicting its comeback as a major electronics maker.

Challenges: Nokia, which sold its mobile assets to Microsoft in 2013, will now compete with powerful new market entrants—including China’s Xiaomi.

Buzz: ⟷

Milestones: In a bid to compete with Yelp and GrubHub in the $70 billion food-delivery sector, the daily-deals platform launched Groupon To Go, a takeout and delivery service that promises to save customers up to 10% on orders.

Challenges: The company, which has been harshly criticized by Wall Street for its consecutive profitless quarters, will subsidize Groupon To Go discounts by taking smaller commissions from restaurants.

Buzz: ↓

Milestones: Livestock produce 44% of the methane emissions that build up in the earth’s atmosphere each year, which contributes to global warming. But a recent study of a “clean cow” powder developed by Dutch life sciences company DSM found that feeding the substance to cows can curb emissions by more than 30% with no deleterious effects on the animals’ health. DSM hopes to obtain regulatory approval and make it commercially available by 2018.

Challenges: The consumer market for meat and milk is projected to skyrocket in developing nations—including in South Asia, where demand will grow by 125% by 2030—which will mean a sharp increase in bovine burping.

Buzz: ↑